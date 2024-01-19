An MP has urged Tata Steel to “look again” at an alternative union-proposed plan to closing the blast furnaces in south Wales.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour MP for Aberavon, home of the Port Talbot steelworks, says the closure would see the loss of up to 3,000 jobs.

The Shadow Minister for Immigration said Tata Steel’s expected decision to close both blast furnaces would leave the UK as the “only G20 country that can’t make virgin primary steel”.

Mr Kinnock described the situation as “deeply frustrating and unnecessary”.