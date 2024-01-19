Mother tells Sadiq Khan she ‘can’t afford to buy food’ because of Ulez fees

A mother told Sadiq Khan that she can't afford to feed herself and her daughter as Ulez has taken the money she had to buy essentials.

Sarah, from Croydon, told the London Mayor that she had a no-fault eviction from her home which has since left her in “perpetual debt" and has to wait for payday just to buy milk.

"Ulez [has] come and taken my money that I had to buy these things. Now I don't have anything," she added.

Mr Khan responded: "We have got a housing crisis across the country. We are spending more money on benefits than bricks and mortar."