Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Can the Tories cling to power in 2024? Is Sir Keir Starmer the UK’s next Prime Minister? What will be the defining issues of the next election? And when will we actually take to the polls this year?

So many questions swirl around the upcoming 2024 general election - and we want to hear your predictions.

On Monday Rishi Sunak dismissed the significance of a damning opinion poll predicting the Tories are on track for a 1997-style wipeout.

The research, which was commissioned by Tory donors working with arch-Brexiteer David Frost, suggests the Conservatives are facing a humiliating defeat with several senior MPs set to lose their seats.

The YouGov survey of 14,000 people suggests the Tories could retain as few as 169 seats, while Labour would sweep into power with 385 – giving Sir Keir Starmer a massive 120-seat majority.

It came as Sir Keir warns Labour MPs that the Tory prime minister could still call a surprise general election in the spring.

The Labour leader told his troops to get ready to campaign within months, despite Mr Sunak saying he wanted to go to the polls later in the year.

Speaking to his MPs at the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Monday night, Sir Keir also warned of a potentially dirty election campaign – having vowed to fight “fight with fire”.

Whether it happens in May or November, we are just months away from taking to polling stations up and down the country.

Share your predictions in the comments and we’ll highlight the best takes as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.