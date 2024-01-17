Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill passed through the Commons at its third reading on Wednesday night, 17 January.

The controversial bill, which aims to assert that Rwanda is a safe country for asylum seekers to be deported to, passed by 320 votes in favour to 276 against.

The Prime Minister appears to have seen off a Tory revolt surrounding the migration plan, as several MPs publicly said they’d vote against the bill.

Most of the rebels backed down in the end, with only 11 Conservative MPs voted against the bill, including former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick.