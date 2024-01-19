Fujitsu boss Paul Patterson has described the editing of witness statements that were used to prosecute subpostmasters to defend the Horizon IT system as “shameful”.

During Friday’s hearing (19 January), Mr Patterson said he was “surprised” that detail of bugs and errors was not included in the witness statements given by Fujitsu staff to the Post Office, and acknowledged he’d seen “some evidence” of editing of witness statements by others.

Counsel to the inquiry Jason Beer KC then asked Mr Patterson how he would describe the editing out of bugs or “data integrity problems” in witness statements.

Mr Patterson replied: “Shameful, appalling.”