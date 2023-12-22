Tory right attacks Rishi Sunak’s ‘weakness’ over visa U-turn

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Right-wing Tory MPs have attacked Rishi Sunak over the government’s partial U-turn on new visa rules aimed at slashing levels of legal immigration.

The prime minister was accused of a “regrettable sign of weakness” amid a furious backlash over the rowing back on harsh new earning thresholds for dependents.

Tory ministers have watered down plans to hike the earning threshold Britons need to bring foreign family members to live in the UK to £38,700.

Instead, the government has confirmed plans to increase the threshold to only £29,000 in the spring – with a pledge to make more increases at unspecified dates.

Ex-immigration minister Robert Jenrick – who quit in fury at Mr Sunak’s “weak” Rwanda deportation bill – led the angry reaction from rebellious hardliners.

A spokesperson for Mr Jenrick said the package of visa changes promised earlier this month “needs to be implemented now, not long-grassed to the spring or watered down. More measures are needed, not less”.

David Jones MP, deputy chair of the Tory Brexiteers’ European Research Group (ERG), said the government “should have stuck to its guns”.

The right-winger said the move was “a regrettable sign of weakness – made worse by the fact that parliament was not sitting and therefore was unable to interrogate ministers”.

James Cleverly announced package of visa changes early in December (Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Senior Tory Jonathan Gullis, another supporter of tighter migration controls, wrote on X: “This decision is deeply disappointing and undermines our efforts.”

And Miriam Cates, co-chair of the increasingly powerful New Conservatives group of backbenchers, said the partial U-turn “does not bode well”.

Sir John Hayes, chairman of the Common Sense Group, a close ally of sacked home secretary Suella Braverman, said the earnings threshold must rise to £38,700 “quickly” to give people “certainty”.

“That needs to be done with speed so that people know where they stand,” Mr Hayes told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday.

Home secretary James Cleverly announced in early December the family visa change increase from £18,600 to £38,700 as part of a package of measures to curb legal migration.

It came after official statistics put net migration at a record of 745,000 – sparking howls of outrage from the Tory benches.

However, the move attracted criticism as it threatened to tear families apart, with many having their future in Britain thrown into doubt.

Rishi Sunak has vowend to cut legal migration and stop the boats (PA Wire)

Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom confirmed the rowing back change to a new £29,000 in answer to a written parliamentary question on Thursday. The minister said the threshold would be “increased in incremental stages to give predictability”.

In a factsheet detailing its plans, the Home Office confirmed that changes to the family visa scheme would only apply to new applicants.

Anyone granted a fiancee visa before the minimum income threshold is raised will also be assessed against the £18,600 requirement when they apply for a family visa, rather than new threshold.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper meanwhile said the change was “more evidence of Tory government chaos on immigration and the economy”.

She said: “They failed to consult anyone on their new proposals and took no account of the impact of steep spousal visa changes on families next year, so it’s no surprise they are now rowing back in a rush.”

The Liberal Democrats said the planned £38,700 threshold had always been “unworkable”.

The party’s home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael said it was “another half-thought through idea to placate the hardliners on their own back benches. James Cleverly needs to put down the spade and stop digging.”

Reunite Families UK, a group campaigning against the visa changes, said the new £29,000 threshold was still “very high” and could cause huge disruption.

They said the new plan to raise the threshold gradually was “baffling”, saying: “The process is already complicated enough without this too.”

Unison and the National Care Forum have urging ministers to ditch any increase. “The social care sector simply couldn’t function without overseas staff.”