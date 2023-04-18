Rishi Sunak has done ‘nothing sinister’ despite ethics probe, says Tory minister

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has not done “anything sinister” despite being investigated over a possible failure to declare his wife’s shares properly, a Tory minister has insisted.

The prime minister is facing an inquiry by parliament’s sleaze watchdog amid claims he did not declare Akshata Murty’s shares in a childcare agency boosted by chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s recent Budget.

Downing Street insists Mr Sunak privately declared the shares Ms Murty holds in Koru Kids to the Cabinet Office as a ministerial interest rather than to the Commons authorities.

But Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg has opened an investigation under conduct rules demanding MPs are “open and frank” with their interests.

Mr Sunak did not detail the shares when being questioned by MPs on the liaison committee about why one of his policies favoured private childcare firms.

However, Home Office minister Chris Philp defended Mr Sunak on Tuesday, insisting “no-one really doubts Rishi’s integrity and ethics”.

Mr Philip told GB News: “He has declared his wife’s interests in his ministerial declaration. He did draw attention to that to the committee when he gave evidence and he also wrote to them subsequently as well.”

“He will work with the standards commissioner to clear up any questions that are outstanding – but I don’t think there’s anything sinister here, he has made his declaration,” the Tory minister added.

The list of ministerial interests has not been updated for nearly a year, since May 2022, despite it usually being released every six months.

Downing Street has declined to set out exactly when Mr Sunak made the declaration to the Cabinet Office, but said No 10 ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus intended to soon return to the six-month “rhythm” for the ministerial register.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visit childcare hub (Simon Walker/10 Downing Street)

During the select committee hearing, Labour MP Catherine McKinnell questioned why childminders will get twice the incentive for joining the profession if they sign up with private agencies.

Asked if he had any interests to declare, Mr Sunak responded: "No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way."

The PM went on to write to the committee to say “that this interest has rightly been declared to the Cabinet Office”. He also said the new list of ministerial interests, which has not been updated for nearly a year, will be published “shortly”.

Koru Kids is one of six major private childcare agencies being consulted on a pilot scheme as part of the government’s childcare overhaul.

The government is to test incentive payments of £600 for childminders joining the profession, and £1,200 if they join through an agency like the firm Ms Murty has shares in. Such agencies are expected to see a major increase in business as a result of the plans.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said delay has “left a transparency black hole which is enabling the prime minister and those he has appointed to dodge proper scrutiny of their affairs”.

Labour also challenged Mr Sunak to publish the new list of ministerial interests before the local elections in two weeks’ time.