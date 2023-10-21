Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has called on world leaders to “work together to defeat the evil of terrorism” and do “everything possible to stop a contagion of conflict” between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.

Following his visit to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the prime minister said containing the conflict was the “overwhelming” priority of leaders he spoke to in the region.

And he spoke of the need to “keep our aspirations for a more peaceful and stable future firmly in our sights”.

Two weeks after Hamas terrorists launched a surprise attack in Israel, killing more than 1,400 civilians, the prime minister said Britain “stands in solidarity with the Middle East against terrorism”.

He said his visit to the region was a chance to accelerate diplomatic efforts with other world leaders, citing the reopening of the Rafah crossing into Gaza to allow aid trucks in on Saturday as “testament to the power of diplomacy”.

But, as Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza continues, having claimed more than 4,300 lives, Mr Sunak said he was “working closely with Egypt to ensure that the UK plays our part in ensuring those Palestinians get the food, water and medicine they so desperately need”.

Having returned to his constituency in North Yorkshire, Mr Sunak said: “Last week I visited Israel and other countries in the Middle East to demonstrate that the UK stands in solidarity with them against terrorism. That we too know that there can be no justification for the kind of atrocities visited on innocent people by Hamas two weeks ago.

Crowds gather as the first aid trucks crossed the Rafah border into Gaza from Egypt on Saturday (Reuters)

“I wanted to sit down with other leaders and talk face to face. Because in times of tension and division, it’s more important than ever to accelerate diplomatic efforts.

“The reopening of the Rafah crossing into Gaza is testament to the power of diplomacy, with the US, Israel and Egypt brokering an agreement to ensure vital aid reaches the Palestinian people. We’re working closely with Egypt to ensure that the UK plays our part in ensuring those Palestinians get the food, water and medicine they so desperately need.

“The overwhelming view I got from everyone I spoke to this week was that we need to do everything possible to stop a contagion of conflict in the region. We need to keep our aspirations for a more peaceful and stable future firmly in our sights as we work together to defeat the evil of terrorism.”

His comments came after the first trucks carrying aid, which had been positioned near the crossing for days, began heading into Gaza. Hundreds of foreign passport holders also waited to cross from Gaza to Egypt to escape the conflict

The number of dead in Gaza rose to 4,385 on Saturday, with 13,651 injured since the conflict between Hamas and Israel escalated two weeks ago, the Palestinian health ministry said. It added the dead included 1,756 children and 976 women.

James Cleverly addressed the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday (AFP/Getty)

Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians have been rationing food and drinking filthy water, while hospitals say they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide power blackout.

On Saturday, foreign secretary James Cleverly said he had reminded the Israeli government about its “duty to respect international law”.

The foreign secretary repeated his support for the country’s “right to defend itself” against Hamas and to “secure the release of those kidnapped” by the terror group.

But, speaking at the Cairo Peace Summit, Mr Cleverly added: “We are also clear that we must work and they must work to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and that their actions are in accordance with international law.”