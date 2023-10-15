Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has promised “always” to stand with Israel, in a message to Britain’s Jewish community a week on from the attack by Hamas that left hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers dead.

The Prime Minister condemned the “evil” attack by the Palestinian militant group, in a message that happened as Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, came to an end.

One week on from the unprecedented incursion, Mr Sunak pledged that the government would protect the Jewish community from “shameful antisemitism”.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday that London had seen a “massive increase” in antisemitic incidents since the conflict began.

The assault by Hamas has provoked a furious response from Israel, with fears that the conflict could escalate further in the days to come.

Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century. We will do everything we possibly can to protect Jewish people in our country Rishi Sunak

“We stand with Israel, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always.

“And I stand with you, the British Jewish community, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always. Am Yisrael Chai,” the prime minister said.

Mr Sunak said that he knew the coming days and weeks would be “very difficult”.

“No words can begin to describe the horror and barbarism unleashed in Israel a week ago. Daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, grandparents taken from people in the cruellest and most horrific way possible.

“Hundreds of people have been killed, many wounded or missing and others living through the unimaginable agony of having a loved one kidnapped and held hostage.

“British citizens were among the victims. And as we continue to learn more, I know there are families here and in Israel in deep pain and torment.

“My thoughts and my heart go out to everyone suffering in the wake of these attacks.”

Amnesty International UK said it was “deeply troubling” that Mr Sunak had failed to mention the Palestinian civilians killed in the conflict.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK chief executive, said: “It is right that the prime minister expressed horror at the cruel and brutal crimes against Israeli civilians committed by Hamas a week ago, which showed a chilling disregard for life and included war crimes.

“But for the prime minister not to mention the hundreds of Palestinian civilians killed due to Israeli air strikes or include any call for all parties to the conflict to uphold international humanitarian law, is deeply troubling.”

Mr Sunak also offered a message to the people of Israel.

“Britain is with you. What took place was an act of pure evil and Israel has every right to defend itself. We will do everything we can to support Israel in restoring the security it deserves.”

He told the British Jewish community: “I know you are hurting and reeling from these vile terrorist acts.

“At moments like this, when Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe.

“We’ve seen intimidating behaviour and shameful antisemitism online and on our streets with attempts to stir up tensions. I say, not here.

Israel has the right, indeed the duty, to defend herself and rescue these hostages. Responsibility for what has happened sits with the terrorists of Hamas; and we repeat our call for Hamas to release all hostages Sir Keir Starmer

“Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century. We will do everything we possibly can to protect Jewish people in our country.

“And if anything is standing in the way of keeping the Jewish community safe, we will fix it.”

Sir Keir Starmer also marked a week since the Hamas attack, while calling for safe humanitarian corridors for Palestinians in Gaza fleeing violence.

The Labour leader said: “A week ago we awoke to the unimaginable and heartbreaking news of terrorist attacks on Israel from Gaza by Hamas.

“In the days that have followed we have heard horrific stories of the murder and mutilation of men, women and children, along with the horror of hostage taking.

“Israel has the right, indeed the duty, to defend herself and rescue these hostages. Responsibility for what has happened sits with the terrorists of Hamas; and we repeat our call for Hamas to release all hostages.

“I’ve met with members of the British Jewish community this week and told them that we stand with Israel and with them at this time. I know this is a distressing and worrying time and welcome the extra funding for the CST (Community Security Trust). There must be zero tolerance of any increase in antisemitism or Islamophobia.

“Hamas has no interest in peace. No interest in protecting Palestinians.

“We call on all parties to act in line with international law, including allowing humanitarian access of food, water, electricity and medicines to Gaza and ensuring safe humanitarian corridors in Gaza for those fleeing violence.

“Seven days on from the darkest day in Israel’s recent history, our resolve in the face of terrorism will not falter.”