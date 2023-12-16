Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Rishi Sunak speaks at Giorgia Meloni's right-wing political festival in Italy on Saturday, 16 December.

The UK prime minister attended the Christmas party for young conservatives called "Atreju", organised by the Brothers of Italy party.

The festival, which has been running since 1998, is named after the main character in the fantasy book and film "The Neverending Story."

Mr Sunak was expected to be accompanied by Spanish far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal, and Albanian at the festival in Rome.

It followed an appearance by Elon Musk at the annual event, which has been frequented by former Trump ally Steve Bannon and Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in the past.

Mr Sunak will also hold talks with the Italian and Albanian leaders, in which illegal migration is expected to top the agenda.

Downing Street said that discussions would focus on “joint efforts to tackle illegal immigration and organised crime”.