Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A week is a long time in politics, and since The Independent’s trip to Manchester for the first head-to-head debate of the general election, it has been two.

The first time, hacks assembled in the behind-the-scenes “spin room” were eagerly awaiting a clash between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer that could shift the dial in what has looked from the outset a done and dusted contest.

This time, Mr Sunak arrived carrying the baggage of a disastrous D-Day gaffe, a Tory election betting scandal and with Nigel Farage hot on his heels in the polls.

Click here for our live coverage of the general election campaign.

With little prospect of the debate enlightening voters or shifting the dial, assembled journalists seemed more concerned with the unbearable heat of the spin room than whether sparks would fly on the debate stage.

Inside the spin room, where Rishi Sunak’s top team sought to convince journalists he was the best man on the debate stage ( Archie Mitchell )

But while the climate was worse, the provision of goodies was significantly better - generous licence fee payers had provided guests with unlimited Coca Cola, crisps, vegan KitKats and an array of classic sandwiches.

As the spin teams filed into the room, at Nottingham Trent University’s Newton & Arkwright building, hungry journalists took advantage of the provisions and shored themselves up for the challenge ahead.

In the blue corner, telling assembled journalists Rishi Sunak was the man on top: Senior Tory David Davis, home secretary James Cleverly, chief secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott and health secretary Victoria Atkins.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer clashed in a contest which at times descended into an inaudible shouting match ( AP )

In the red corner, lined up to convince viewers Sir Keir Starmer won the day: Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, general attack dog Jonathan Ashworth, shadow chief Treasury secretary Darren Jones, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson and national campaign coordinator Pat McFadden.

As a bonus for attendees, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper was circling the spin room in an electric blue two-piece, telling the assembled press that both were as bad as each other.

Awaiting the prime minister and the man who wants to replace him was a rap-fuelled pro-Gaza protest with demonstrators chanting about how Sir Keir and Mr Sunak have blood on their hands because of the conflict.

And as the debate kicked off, the pair were drowned out by the protesters’ inaudible cries, prompting host Mishal Husain to jump in and remind viewers Britain is a democracy and “people are exercising their free speech”.

An admittedly unscientific method, but chatter among hacks appeared more focused on the demonstration than the debate, with some even going outside to cover the colourful scenes instead.

The debate itself was nothing new, Mr Sunak charged the Labour leader with a plan to put up taxes and let immigration run riot. Sir Keir retorted that these things have both happened already under the prime minister’s rule.

Rishi Sunak, whose upperlip was glistening with sweat throughout the debate, looked for a much-needed glass of water ( Getty Images )

There was little to get excited about, but a few moments helped animate the spin room. There were laughs when Robert, an audience member, stepped up to describe the PM as “pretty mediocre”, and an “oof” when he concluded with “are you two really the best we’ve got?”

Journalists seemed more bewildered when Mr Sunak said his commitment to women’s issues came from having two young daughters, as opposed to just… caring about women. But the audience lapped it up, offering a generous dose of applause.

The biggest shift in mood came at around 9.10pm, with just 20 minutes of the debate to go.

The temperature dropped slightly and the spin room was illuminated by purple-tinted lights.

Labour’s Pat McFadden said ‘there was only one prime minister in the room tonight’ ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

It seemed to say to the journalists, ministers, shadow ministers and all others present: “Don’t worry, just 20 more minutes now.”

For an election that seems all over bar the shouting, the election debate had descended into just that. Familiar faces around the room looked ready to hit the road, there was just one last push to go.

The moment we had all been waiting for - the spin. Mr Ashworth sprung to his feet to tell hacks Mr Sunak looked scratchy and desperate, while Mr McFadden said “there was only one prime minister in the room tonight”.

Mr Cleverly sprung to the defence of his boss, whose broken “stop the boats” promise had come once again under the spotlight.

In a telling sign, the home secretary was asked whether he was plotting a bid to replace Mr Sunak as Tory leader. And in a sign it really was time to go home, he insisted the election was still there for the taking.

There’s spin, and then there is out-and-out fantasy.