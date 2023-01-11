Rishi Sunak – live: PM and Starmer to clash at PMQs today as ambulance staff strike
Two party leaders face off against backdrop of industrial action by public sector workers
Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are set to clash in the first PMQs session of the new year at lunchtime today.
The prime minister and Labour leader go head-to-head as some 20,000 ambulance staff strike for the second time in a row over pay and conditions.
On Tuesday the government introduced a bill to parliament that aims to enforce “minimum services levels” in future industrial action.
Grant Shapps, the business secretary who brought the bill to the Commons, was accused of an “outrageous slur” after suggesting striking ambulance workers were “putting lives at risk”.
Elsewhere, Mr Sunak was scheduled to meet with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to sign a defence pact between the two countries aimed at countering the threat of China in the Asia-Pacific region.
“In this increasingly competitive world, it is more important than ever that democratic societies continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as we navigate the unprecedented global challenges of our time,” Mr Sunak said in a statement ahead of the meeting.
14 Health unions to boycott pay review until strikes dispute resolved
Health unions announced that they will refuse to submit evidence to the NHS pay review body for the next wage round while the current pay dispute remains unresolved.
The 14 unions – representing more than one million ambulance staff, nurses and other NHS workers in England – have called of Rishi Sunak’s government to engage directly in pay talks.
Labour to demand Commons vote on ending private school tax breaks
Labour will try to force a binding vote in the Commons on ending private school tax breaks and using the cash to recruit thousands of extra teachers.
Sir Keir Starmer’s party plans to use an opposition day motion on Wednesday to attempt to establish a new committee from government to investigate reforming the tax benefits enjoyed by private schools.
Boris Johnson joked No 10 party was ‘most unsocially distanced in UK’
Boris Johnson may be out office in No 10 but he is certainly not out of the headlines.
And once again it is all for the wrong reasons: he reportedly joked that a lockdown party in No 10 was the “most unsocially distanced” in the UK.
In other Boris news, the former PM attended a function at the exclusive Carlton Club in London last night to unveil a portrait of himself.
“I was framed,” he quipped to broadcasters covering the do.
Steve Barclay tells public to behave with ‘common sense’ during NHS ambulance strike
Health secretary Steve Barclay said people should use their “common sense” when it comes to what activities they do on Wednesday during NHS ambulance strikes in England and Wales today.
Speaking to broadcasters earlier Mr Barclay also defended the government’s controversial anti-strike legislation, saying he hopes it will be passed within six months.
Thousands of ambulance workers go on strike in dispute over pay
Some 20,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales are striking today in a dispute with the government over pay.
Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in staggered strikes across a 24-hour period.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates from Westminster and PMQs from 12.
Stay tuned.
