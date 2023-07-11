Jump to content

Liveupdated1689068649

Rishi Sunak – live: PM heads to Nato summit to urge allies to hike defence spending

PM to tell alllies hiking defence spending will make Nato’s armed forces ‘more lethal and more deployable’

Martha McHardy
Tuesday 11 July 2023 10:44
Rishi Sunak welcomes Joe Biden to Downing Street

Rishi Sunak is attending a Nato summit in Vilnius today where he will urge allies to hike defence spending to “deter the kind of tactics Putin has used in Ukraine”.

The prime minister will make a renewed call for all members of the alliance to commit to spending 2 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, telling allies that hiking defence spending will make Nato’s armed forces “more lethal and more deployable”.

Downing Street said that last year, fewer than half of those in the alliance were meeting the expenditure target, with only nine out of 30 members spending at least 2 per cent.

No 10 said the prime minister is travelling to the summit with a dual message of strengthening Nato and stressing the need to continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invading troops.

Mr Sunak said: “We have witnessed the most terrible crimes and human tragedies in Ukraine.

“But we have also seen the Nato alliance come together like never before in support of Ukraine and with firm determination that Russia cannot succeed. That is work we need to continue.”

1689068649

Sunak claims small boats crackdown going ‘much better than expected’ – despite upturn in crossings

Rishi Sunak hailed his crackdown on small boats as a “much better result” than expected, despite nearly 700 arrivals on Friday.

The prime minister also said the government “had” to get migrants out of hotels, just hours after it emerged the Home Office is spending more than half a million pounds a day to reserve thousands of empty beds.

Speaking to reporters on his way to the NATO summit in Lithuania, Mr Sunak denied he was wrong to claim his small boats policy was working last month.

Rishi Sunak

(PA)

The prime minister said he had always predicted that the numbers coming to Britain would rise during the summer.

He said his policy had to be judged on the trends when he took office.

At that stage the numbers were increasing every year, he said.

“The fact that they (numbers) are down for five months of the year, the fact that they are still down, even if it’s less, than what people are expecting is a much better result than anyone was expecting,” he said.

He added: “We need to get people out of hotels, we need to save the taxpayer billions. We need to get the backlog down.

But fundamentally we need to do what it compassionate and fair.”

He said he did not think a system where people were dying in the channel in their bid to get to Britain was one that should “persist”.

But he added: “it’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to happen overnight”.

Martha Mchardy11 July 2023 10:44
1689068015

PM heads to Nato summit to urge allies to hike defence spending

Martha Mchardy11 July 2023 10:33
1689066120

King Charles appears to lose patience with guard

The US president was speaking to a palace guard when King Charles tried to hurry him up.

But Mr Biden appeared to ignore The King who then rebuked a guard.

The US president also risked breaking protocol by grabbing Charle's arm as they shook hands and later putting his hand on his back during their lap of the quadrangle.

(PA)
Graeme Massie11 July 2023 10:02
1689063610

In pictures: Biden meets Lithuanian President Gitanas ahead of Nato summit

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda and Joe Biden meet at the Presidential Palace

(AP)

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, left, shake hands with U.S. President Joe Biden

(AP)

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda and Joe Biden

(AP)
Martha Mchardy11 July 2023 09:20
1689063455

Watch live as Biden meets with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda before Nato summit

Watch live as high-level speakers address a series of panel events at a forum organised by Nato on the margins of its leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Earlier on Tuesday (11 July), Joe Biden met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda for an official welcome ceremony at the presidential palace.

His welcome was followed by a bilateral meeting before the summit, which will centre on Ukraine and its bid to join the defence alliance.

Watch live as high-level speakers address Nato forum on margins of summit

Martha Mchardy11 July 2023 09:17
1689062460

King Charles and Joe Biden pictured inside Windsor Castle

King Charles III and US President Joe Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle

(PA)
Graeme Massie11 July 2023 09:01
1689058684

In pictures: Members of the Welsh Guard prepare for Biden and King Charles meeting

The Prince of Wales’s Company of the Welsh Guards arrives ahead of a meeting between King Charles III and Joe Biden

(PA)

Members of the Welsh Guards prepare ahead of a guard of honour to be inspected by US President Joe Biden and King Charles III

(PA)
Graeme Massie11 July 2023 07:58
1689057025

Yellen says US, China want to ‘stabilise’ relationship

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said she believes the United States and China want to stabilise their economic ties with “candour” and “respect.”

Ms Yellen told American Public Media’s Marketplace in an interview taped shortly before her departure from Beijing on Sunday that she believed her trip, during which both sides discussed “significant disagreements,” had succeeded in putting a floor under the relationship.

“There are challenges, but I believe there is a desire on both sides to stabilise the relationship and to constructively address problems that each of us see in our relationship, to do so frankly, with candour, with respect and to build a productive relationship going forward,” she said.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen attends a press conference at the Beijing American Center of the US Embassy in Beijing on 9 July 2023

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Yellen told Marketplace that the visit had been constructive and allowed her to make clear that US export controls and other actions were motivated by national security concerns and to diversify supply chains, not to gain unfair economic advantage.

“I spent many hours with my counterpart going through in detail our concerns and addressing them and making clear that they have an open channel of communication,” Ms Yellen said.

Both sides, she said, agreed to “maintain open channels of communication and deepen our discussion of concerns that one another have.”

Namita Singh11 July 2023 07:30
1689055744

In pictures: Joe Biden meets with King Charles at Windsor Castle

U.S. President Joe Biden is welcomed by Britain's King Charles at Windsor Castle

(REUTERS)

King Charles III and US President Joe Biden inspect the Guard of Honour

(PA)

US President Joe Biden and Britain's King Charles III on the dais, listen to the US National Anthem

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden is greeted by King Charles III

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles III and the president of the United States, Joe Biden laughing in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Graeme Massie11 July 2023 07:09
1689053425

Nato secretary general reiterates commitment to provide Ukraine membership in the group

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine will eventually become a member of Nato, a commitment made in 2008 under president George W Bush, but the Nato chief did not outline more specifics.

He wrote in Foreign Affairs on Monday that the alliance would “upgrade our political ties” by forming a Nato-Ukraine Council, which would be “a platform for decisions and crisis consultation”.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit on Wednesday. He plans to meet with US president Joe Biden while there, according to two administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been announced.

Namita Singh11 July 2023 06:30

