Rishi Sunak is attending a Nato summit in Vilnius today where he will urge allies to hike defence spending to “deter the kind of tactics Putin has used in Ukraine”.
The prime minister will make a renewed call for all members of the alliance to commit to spending 2 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, telling allies that hiking defence spending will make Nato’s armed forces “more lethal and more deployable”.
Downing Street said that last year, fewer than half of those in the alliance were meeting the expenditure target, with only nine out of 30 members spending at least 2 per cent.
No 10 said the prime minister is travelling to the summit with a dual message of strengthening Nato and stressing the need to continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invading troops.
Mr Sunak said: “We have witnessed the most terrible crimes and human tragedies in Ukraine.
“But we have also seen the Nato alliance come together like never before in support of Ukraine and with firm determination that Russia cannot succeed. That is work we need to continue.”
Sunak claims small boats crackdown going ‘much better than expected’ – despite upturn in crossings
Rishi Sunak hailed his crackdown on small boats as a “much better result” than expected, despite nearly 700 arrivals on Friday.
The prime minister also said the government “had” to get migrants out of hotels, just hours after it emerged the Home Office is spending more than half a million pounds a day to reserve thousands of empty beds.
Speaking to reporters on his way to the NATO summit in Lithuania, Mr Sunak denied he was wrong to claim his small boats policy was working last month.
The prime minister said he had always predicted that the numbers coming to Britain would rise during the summer.
He said his policy had to be judged on the trends when he took office.
At that stage the numbers were increasing every year, he said.
“The fact that they (numbers) are down for five months of the year, the fact that they are still down, even if it’s less, than what people are expecting is a much better result than anyone was expecting,” he said.
He added: “We need to get people out of hotels, we need to save the taxpayer billions. We need to get the backlog down.
But fundamentally we need to do what it compassionate and fair.”
He said he did not think a system where people were dying in the channel in their bid to get to Britain was one that should “persist”.
But he added: “it’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to happen overnight”.
Watch live as high-level speakers address a series of panel events at a forum organised by Nato on the margins of its leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Earlier on Tuesday (11 July), Joe Biden met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda for an official welcome ceremony at the presidential palace.
His welcome was followed by a bilateral meeting before the summit, which will centre on Ukraine and its bid to join the defence alliance.
Yellen says US, China want to ‘stabilise’ relationship
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said she believes the United States and China want to stabilise their economic ties with “candour” and “respect.”
Ms Yellen told American Public Media’s Marketplace in an interview taped shortly before her departure from Beijing on Sunday that she believed her trip, during which both sides discussed “significant disagreements,” had succeeded in putting a floor under the relationship.
“There are challenges, but I believe there is a desire on both sides to stabilise the relationship and to constructively address problems that each of us see in our relationship, to do so frankly, with candour, with respect and to build a productive relationship going forward,” she said.
Ms Yellen told Marketplace that the visit had been constructive and allowed her to make clear that US export controls and other actions were motivated by national security concerns and to diversify supply chains, not to gain unfair economic advantage.
“I spent many hours with my counterpart going through in detail our concerns and addressing them and making clear that they have an open channel of communication,” Ms Yellen said.
Both sides, she said, agreed to “maintain open channels of communication and deepen our discussion of concerns that one another have.”
Nato secretary general reiterates commitment to provide Ukraine membership in the group
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine will eventually become a member of Nato, a commitment made in 2008 under president George W Bush, but the Nato chief did not outline more specifics.
He wrote in Foreign Affairs on Monday that the alliance would “upgrade our political ties” by forming a Nato-Ukraine Council, which would be “a platform for decisions and crisis consultation”.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the summit on Wednesday. He plans to meet with US president Joe Biden while there, according to two administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been announced.
