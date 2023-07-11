✕ Close Rishi Sunak welcomes Joe Biden to Downing Street

Rishi Sunak is attending a Nato summit in Vilnius today where he will urge allies to hike defence spending to “deter the kind of tactics Putin has used in Ukraine”.

The prime minister will make a renewed call for all members of the alliance to commit to spending 2 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, telling allies that hiking defence spending will make Nato’s armed forces “more lethal and more deployable”.

Downing Street said that last year, fewer than half of those in the alliance were meeting the expenditure target, with only nine out of 30 members spending at least 2 per cent.

No 10 said the prime minister is travelling to the summit with a dual message of strengthening Nato and stressing the need to continue to support Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invading troops.

Mr Sunak said: “We have witnessed the most terrible crimes and human tragedies in Ukraine.

“But we have also seen the Nato alliance come together like never before in support of Ukraine and with firm determination that Russia cannot succeed. That is work we need to continue.”