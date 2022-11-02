✕ Close Boris Johnson says he's 'focused on what matters' when asked if he regrets losing power

Rishi Sunak has U-turned on his decision to skip Cop27 saying “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.”

In his original decision to skip the summit, the prime minister said he was focusing on the UK’s economy but in his reversal announcement he said: “There is no energy security without investing in renewables.”

It comes as the prime minister is poised for his second PMQs against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as pressure mounts on Suella Braverman over her rhetoric on asylum seekers.

The prime minister told the cabinet that he wanted Britain to be a “compassionate, welcoming country”, distancing himself from the home secretary’s controversial claim that the UK was being subjected to an “invasion” by migrants.

The face-off also comes more than two weeks from the government’s fiscal statement. Interest rates are set to increase further this week as food inflation has risen more than 11 per cent, heaping more misery on Britons.