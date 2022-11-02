Rishi Sunak news – live: PM to attend Cop27 in U-turn ahead of PMQs
The prime minister will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for the second time
Rishi Sunak has U-turned on his decision to skip Cop27 saying “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.”
In his original decision to skip the summit, the prime minister said he was focusing on the UK’s economy but in his reversal announcement he said: “There is no energy security without investing in renewables.”
It comes as the prime minister is poised for his second PMQs against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as pressure mounts on Suella Braverman over her rhetoric on asylum seekers.
The prime minister told the cabinet that he wanted Britain to be a “compassionate, welcoming country”, distancing himself from the home secretary’s controversial claim that the UK was being subjected to an “invasion” by migrants.
The face-off also comes more than two weeks from the government’s fiscal statement. Interest rates are set to increase further this week as food inflation has risen more than 11 per cent, heaping more misery on Britons.
Rishi Sunak only attending Cop27 because of Boris Johnson, Lib Dems spokeswoman suggests
Opposition leaders have begun responding to Rishi Sunak’s decision to U-turn on attending Cop27.
Liberal Democrats climate change spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse said the prime minister is only attending after being “embarrassed” by Boris Johnson’s attendance.
Liberal Democrat climate change spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse said: “This whole debacle has shown the environment is simply not a priority for Rishi Sunak. He's only going after being embarrassed by Boris Johnson's attendance.
“We need action rather than just attendance from the prime minister.
“Building more renewables, the cheapest and most popular form of energy and insulating our cold and draughty homes will accelerate progress towards net zero, cut energy bills and increase the UK's energy security.”
Rishi Sunak to face second PMQs against Sir Keir Starmer
Suella Braverman showing public she ‘gets it’ with migrant ‘invasion’ rhetoric, says minister
Suella Braverman was simply showing the public she “gets” the scale of the English Channel small boat crossings problem with her “invasion” rhetoric, a cabinet minister has claimed.
Mark Harper defended Ms Braverman over her inflammatory language, saying it was a “good thing” for politicians to show they were in touch with the public.
“I think it’s very important that the home secretary demonstrates to the public she understands the scale of the problem, so that the public has the confidence that she and the immigration minister are going to put the appropriate focus on dealing with that,” he told Sky News.
Suella Braverman showing public she ‘gets it’ with ‘invasion’ rhetoric, says minister
‘Good thing’ for politicians to show they’re in touch, says cabinet minister
NEW: Rishi Sunak going to Cop27 summit in climate U-turn
Rishi Sunak has reversed on his decision to skip Cop27 and announced that he will be attending the crucial climate summit in Egypt next week.
The prime minister has been under growing pressure to U-turn after his predecessor Boris Johnson confirmed he would be going to Egypt.
“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change,” Mr Sunak tweeted on Wednesday. “There is no energy security without investing in renewables.”
welcome to The Independent's live politics coverage bringing you everything from Westminister including PMQs later today and Rishi Sunak's announcement U-turning on skipping Cop27.
