Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1667386313

Rishi Sunak news – live: PM to attend Cop27 in U-turn ahead of PMQs

The prime minister will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for the second time

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 02 November 2022 10:51
Comments
Boris Johnson says he's 'focused on what matters' when asked if he regrets losing power

Rishi Sunak has U-turned on his decision to skip Cop27 saying “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.”

In his original decision to skip the summit, the prime minister said he was focusing on the UK’s economy but in his reversal announcement he said: “There is no energy security without investing in renewables.”

It comes as the prime minister is poised for his second PMQs against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as pressure mounts on Suella Braverman over her rhetoric on asylum seekers.

The prime minister told the cabinet that he wanted Britain to be a “compassionate, welcoming country”, distancing himself from the home secretary’s controversial claim that the UK was being subjected to an “invasion” by migrants.

The face-off also comes more than two weeks from the government’s fiscal statement. Interest rates are set to increase further this week as food inflation has risen more than 11 per cent, heaping more misery on Britons.

Recommended

1667385533

Rishi Sunak only attending Cop27 because of Boris Johnson, Lib Dems spokeswoman suggests

Opposition leaders have begun responding to Rishi Sunak’s decision to U-turn on attending Cop27.

Liberal Democrats climate change spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse said the prime minister is only attending after being “embarrassed” by Boris Johnson’s attendance.

Liberal Democrat climate change spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse said: “This whole debacle has shown the environment is simply not a priority for Rishi Sunak. He's only going after being embarrassed by Boris Johnson's attendance.

“We need action rather than just attendance from the prime minister.

“Building more renewables, the cheapest and most popular form of energy and insulating our cold and draughty homes will accelerate progress towards net zero, cut energy bills and increase the UK's energy security.”

Thomas Kingsley2 November 2022 10:38
1667385265

Rishi Sunak to face second PMQs against Sir Keir Starmer

The prime minister is poised for his second PMQs against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as pressure mounts on Suella Braverman over her rhetoric on asylum seekers.

The prime minister told the cabinet that he wanted Britain to be a “compassionate, welcoming country”, distancing himself from the home secretary’s controversial claim that the UK was being subjected to an “invasion” by migrants.

The face-off also comes more than two weeks from the government’s fiscal statement. Interest rates are set to increase further this week as food inflation has risen more than 11 per cent, heaping more misery on Britons.

(PRU/AFP via Getty Images)
Thomas Kingsley2 November 2022 10:34
1667385143

Suella Braverman showing public she ‘gets it’ with migrant ‘invasion’ rhetoric, says minister

Suella Braverman was simply showing the public she “gets” the scale of the English Channel small boat crossings problem with her “invasion” rhetoric, a cabinet minister has claimed.

Mark Harper defended Ms Braverman over her inflammatory language, saying it was a “good thing” for politicians to show they were in touch with the public.

“I think it’s very important that the home secretary demonstrates to the public she understands the scale of the problem, so that the public has the confidence that she and the immigration minister are going to put the appropriate focus on dealing with that,” he told Sky News.

Read the full story below:

Suella Braverman showing public she ‘gets it’ with ‘invasion’ rhetoric, says minister

‘Good thing’ for politicians to show they’re in touch, says cabinet minister

Thomas Kingsley2 November 2022 10:32
1667384793

NEW: Rishi Sunak going to Cop27 summit in climate U-turn

Rishi Sunak has reversed on his decision to skip Cop27 and announced that he will be attending the crucial climate summit in Egypt next week.

The prime minister has been under growing pressure to U-turn after his predecessor Boris Johnson confirmed he would be going to Egypt.

“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change,” Mr Sunak tweeted on Wednesday. “There is no energy security without investing in renewables.”

Read the full story here

(PA)
Thomas Kingsley2 November 2022 10:26
1667384747

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage bringing you everything from Westminister including PMQs later today and Rishi Sunak’s announcement U-turning on skipping Cop27.

Thomas Kingsley2 November 2022 10:25

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in