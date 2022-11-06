✕ Close London protest: Jeremy Corbyn calls Rishi Sunak’s budget ‘tax giveaway for the super rich’

Rishi Sunak was reportedly aware that Sir Gavin Williamson faced a bullying complaint before he appointed him a cabinet minister.

Sir Gavin is facing an investigation over a series of abusive and threatening messages sent to the then Tory chief whip complaining about not being invited to the royal funeral.

He accused Wendy Morton of using the death of the monarch to “punish” senior MPs who were out of favour with Liz Truss’s government.

The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”

The paper said the then party chairman, Sir Jake Berry, informed Rishi Sunak the day before he entered No 10 that Ms Morton had submitted a formal complaint to the party about Sir Gavin’s conduct.

Opposition parties have said the incident raises concerns over Mr Sunak’s judgement.