‘Shocking’ Rishi Sunak did not thank police after Armistice Day march chaos

Rishi Sunak has been condemned for failing to thank the police who were targeted by far-right thugs as thousands of hooligans descended on London to disrupt Armistice Day commemorations.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “shocked” by the omission and it was “really important” prime minister thanked officers, who had missiles thrown at them in a series of violent clashes with demonstrators linked to the English Defence League and other right wings groups.

The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable violence” faced by officers and pointed to remarks made by Suella Braverman which helped “increase community tensions” and the violence that led to more than 100 far-right arrests.

In statement issued after the protests, Mr Sunak condemned “violent, wholly unacceptable scenes from the EDL and associated groups”.

He also criticised “Hamas sympathisers” on the pro-Palestine march and said “the despicable actions of a minority of people undermine those who have chosen to express their views peacefully”. But did not thank the police.

Asked about it on Sky News on Sunday, Ms Cooper said: “To be honest I was just shocked that there wasn’t a word of thanks for the police in the statement.

“We saw police under attack, having missiles thrown at them and having to deal with people trying to climb over fences, climbing onto walls to try and get to the Cenotaph.

“The police made sure that they didn’t and we should thank them for that.”

Ms Cooper pointed to an incendiary article by the home secretary last week in which she claimed officers “play favourites” towards pro-Palestinian protesters.

The shadow home secretary said Ms Braverman’s comments were “appalling and unprecedented”.

“I have never seen any home secretary do what Suella Braverman did, and there is good reason for that - the events that we saw yesterday around the Armistice.”

Asked about Mr Sunak’s failure to thank the police for protecting the Cenotaph, defence secretary Grant Shapps accused critics of “poring over every single word”.

“Of course the prime minister is grateful to the police, we all are … it goes almost without saying but I am sure he will say it in person,” Mr Shapps said.

Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Matt Twist said on Saturday that counter-demonstrators had arrived in the capital early and “seemed intent on confrontation and intent on violence”.

“There are a number of groups within this counter-protest who are split off and seem intent on seeking confrontation with the main Palestinian march, and the policing operation at the moment is being effective in preventing that happening,” he said.

The force condemned the violence faced by officers as they attempted to prevent disruption to a Remembrance event at the Cenotaph later in the afternoon.