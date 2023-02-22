Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak faces Prime Minister’s Questions as the Tory party remains divided over his Northern Ireland Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister has faced backlash with members of his own party as he seeks to satisfy both their demands and those of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), with the threat of potential resignations hanging over the deal.

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has said a “huge amount of progress has been made” on the deal but called for Mr Sunak to be given “some time and space” to consult with his party.

Elsewhere, Wednesday’s questions come after nurses paused their strike action to begin “intensive talks” with the government with the intention of finding a settlement in a bitter dispute over pay.

Health secretary Steve Barclay is due to meet with Royal College of Nursing (RCN) representatives to discuss “pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms”.

