Rishi Sunak has refused to end Britain’s controversial non-dom tax status – claiming it would cost too much money to change the rules.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged the prime minister on the issue at PMQs – saying it could raise tens of millions of pounds for the NHS.

“Scrapping the non-dom status would allow us to train 15,000 doctors every year,” said Sir Keir – calling for an end to “tax breaks for the super-rich”.

The Independent revealed back in April that Mr Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty enjoyed the non-dom status – which she later give up – which allows the wealthy to avoid UK taxes on overseas income.

Responding to Sir Keir’s challenge, Mr Sunak said: “The problem with his idea is that it would end up costing Britain money.”

The PM added: “Labour had 13 years to address this issue and did nothing – it was a Conservative government that took action and tightened the rules.”

