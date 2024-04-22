Watch live: Rishi Sunak urges parliament to back Rwanda bill ahead of final vote

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak holds a press conference to urge his peers to back his controversial Rwanda legislation on Monday, 22 April.

The prime minister's surprise speech comes ahead of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill’s final showdown in parliament.

Mr Sunak's legislation is aimed at making the plan to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda legally watertight.

The bill is intended to overcome the objections of the Supreme Court by forcing judges to regard Rwanda as a safe country for asylum seekers and allowing ministers to ignore emergency injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights.

However, it has been subject to extensive parliamentary back-and-forth, with peers repeatedly blocking the bill with a series of amendments.

The government has vowed Parliament will sit late into Monday night if necessary to pass the bill, which it sees as vital to the prime minister’s pledge to “stop the boats”.