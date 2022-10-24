Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak warns Tory MPs of ‘existential threat’ unless party wins back public trust

In his first words as party leader, next prime minister promises ‘policies not personalities’ – and rules out early election

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 24 October 2022 15:28
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak has warned Tory MPs they face “an existential threat” of election defeat unless they can win back the public’s trust – and have only “one shot” to do so.

In his first words as the party’s leader – ahead of becoming prime minister as soon as tonight – Mr Sunak also urged a focus on “policies not personalities” and ruled out an early election.

Simon Hoare, a senior Conservative MP who heard the speech, also said he gained the strong impression the de-facto budget planned for next Monday will go ahead.

“He said we are facing an existential threat - but it is not an existential threat that is inevitable,” Mr Hoare told journalists.

“He said we have one shot to get it right, to restore faith and trust in British politics – and there will no second chances.”

Recommended

Mr Sunak addressed a packed committee room of Conservative MPs – including Boris Johnson – 30 minutes after it was announced that he will succeed Liz Truss in No 10.

It was confirmed when Penny Mordaunt followed Boris Johnson in withdrawing from the contest, when she failed to gather the 100 nominations required to prolong the fight.

Minutes later, Graham Brady, the chair of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, formally announced the result, saying: “I can confirm that we have one valid nomination, and Rishi Sunak is elected as leader of the Conservative party.”

Government sources have suggested Mr Sunak is likely to meet the King and take over as prime minister on Tuesday – but a handover on Monday evening is also possible.

Rishi Sunak, aged 42, is the youngest British prime minister for more than a century

(Press Association Images)

In the committee room, the incoming prime minister is also believed to have stressed the need for “sustainable growth” – after Ms Truss’s tax-slash dash-for-growth crashed the economy.

He reiterated his commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by the legal deadline of 2050 and to only cutting taxes when the economy and public finances allow.

Mr Sunak is not believed to have lifted the lid on the huge spending cuts the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is warning must be made to bring back financial stability.

Recommended

Mr Hoare also joked about the notorious gaffe, on Ms Truss’s Twitter feed last month, when she pledged to “hit the ground” – a pledge that appeared to come all too true.

“He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose,” the chair of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in