The former head of the Department for Education warned Rishi Sunak children faced a “critical risk to life” from crumbling schools, but was denied the funding needed to fix them.

Jonathan Slater said officials were aware of the need to rebuild between 300 and 400 schools a year while Mr Sunak was chancellor.

But despite warning that concrete blocks falling from roofs “was not just a risk, it was starting to happen”, the department was only given the funding to replace 100 buildings per year.

“It was frustrating,” Mr Slater told the BBC.

The former mandarin said Mr Sunak then went on to halve the funding for the programme, cutting the level to just 50 per year in his autumn 2021 spending review.

Mr Slater, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Education from 2016 to 2020, said it carried out a survey a decade ago of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in schools.

“A second survey was commissioned in my time, and we saw that the backlog of repairs had increased,” he added.

Mr Slater said officials “knew what was needed” and called for a “proper school rebuilding programme” to avoid situations such as the current crisis.

But despite then prime minister Boris Johnson wanting to put more money into schools, and the quality of data illustrating the problem, the department was allocated just a quarter of what it required.

“We were not just saying there is a significant risk of fatality, we were saying there is a critical risk to life,” Mr Slater said.

He added: “The top political priority in respect of school building when I was the permanent secretary was opening new free schools.

“That’s what the Conservative Party put at the heart of their 2015 manifesto.

“For me, as an official, that seemed that it should have been second to safety, but politics is about choices, and that was the choice they made.”

A year after leaving the department, Mr Slater said he was “absolutely amazed” to see the early rebuilding program cut from 100 schools a year to 50.

Mr Slater’s shocking intervention comes as millions of pupils return to school this week despite fears that “thousands” more buildings are at risk of collapse from crumbling concrete.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Sunday refused to be drawn on how many buildings were affected as he rejected accusations that government cuts were to blame.

He insisted that the government had acted to close more than 100 schools known to have the potentially dangerous RAAC as soon as they were alerted.

And on Monday education secretary Gillian Keegan vowed to publish a list of the schools affected by the concrete crisis this week.

Asked whether it is possible that parents will send their children to a school without knowing it is on the list, she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Well, we're hoping that's not the case, because we've spoken via the caseworker with each one of the schools and we've given them the template (letter to inform parents) and we're just going to double-check that.

"We will publish the list, but I do want to double-check that the school has had the opportunity - because not all the schools are back yet - to tell all parents."

Pressed further, she said: “We’ll publish it this week.”

Labour said children being sat under steel girders to stop roofs falling in was the “defining image of thirteen years of the Conservative-run education system”.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Rishi Sunak bears huge culpability for his role in this debacle: he doubled down on Michael Gove’s decision to axe Labour’s schools rebuilding programme and now the chickens have come home to roost – with yet more disruption to children’s education.”

And she called on ministers to “come clean” about the total number of schools affected, what they knew and when they knew.

RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete that was used in construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s.

It is weaker than regular concrete which is used as a building material and has been described as “80 per cent air” and “like an Aero Bar”.