Watch live from Downing Street as Rishi Sunak's cabinet meets for the first time after Monday's reshuffle.

The prime minister's new top team - featuring David Cameron - have been called for their first meeting after the sacking of Suella Braverman in a dramatic reshuffle that triggered anger on the Tory right.

In a major gamble to revive his electoral fortunes, Mr Sunak gave the former leader a peerage to bring him back from the political wilderness and promoted loyalists to the cabinet.

Lord Cameron will be back around the table on Tuesday for the first time since he stood down as prime minister and quit as an MP after losing the Brexit referendum in 2016.

He admitted such a return is “not usual” but said he wants to support Mr Sunak through a “difficult job at a hard time”.

The reshuffle – launched after Mr Sunak sacked Mrs Braverman as home secretary – risked inflaming the rift in the Conservative Party.

Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns submitted a furious letter of no confidence in Mr Sunak to the Tory backbench 1922 Committee as a result of the decision.