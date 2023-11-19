Is Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan finally dead, or merely resting?

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to save face after a humiliating defeat for his Rwanda deportation plan at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

The worse-than-expected verdict from the nation’s top judges – who outright rejected the idea that Rwanda is a safe country – is thought to have thrown the normally cool Tory leader into a brief bout of despair.

His pride badly wounded, the prime minister has been full of feisty rhetoric since then, promising to do “whatever it takes” to get the planes in the air and stop the boats in the English Channel.