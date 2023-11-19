Jump to content

Politics Explained

Is Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan finally dead, or merely resting?

The PM is desperately trying to save his deportation policy after this week’s devasting Supreme Court decision. Adam Forrest asks whether there is a clever way around the judges’ ruling

Sunday 19 November 2023 17:56
Rishi Sunak was described as 'the most persistent' prime minister Jeremy Hunt has worked with

Rishi Sunak was described as ‘the most persistent’ prime minister Jeremy Hunt has worked with

(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to save face after a humiliating defeat for his Rwanda deportation plan at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

The worse-than-expected verdict from the nation’s top judges – who outright rejected the idea that Rwanda is a safe country – is thought to have thrown the normally cool Tory leader into a brief bout of despair.

His pride badly wounded, the prime minister has been full of feisty rhetoric since then, promising to do “whatever it takes” to get the planes in the air and stop the boats in the English Channel.

