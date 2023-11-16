When facts get in its way, this government resorts to fiction

And now we can join the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, where Alice is interviewing the new home secretary, the Right Honourable Humpty Dumpty MP. They’re discussing the rationale for a proposed new law, which states that there are now only 364 days in a year, and Dumpty is in the middle of an answer. Sort of...

“As I was saying, that seems to be done right – though I haven’t time to look it over thoroughly just now – and that shows that there are three hundred and sixty-four days when you might get un-birthday presents –

“Certainly,” said Alice.