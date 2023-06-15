Boris Johnson the liar: How ex-PM lied and lied again to Commons

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson’s final disgrace has been laid bare in a damning report which found he deliberately lied and lied again to parliament over Partygate.

In a sensational verdict a cross-party group of MPs recommended that he face a 90-day suspension – nearly twice as long as Liz Truss was prime minister – had he not dramatically quit the Commons last week.

The former prime minister should still suffer the humiliation of being stripped of a pass to the House of Commons, the privileges committee ruled.

Mr Johnson lashed out by claiming the cross-party group had reached a “deranged conclusion” to deliver “the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

It came as:

The report found the scale of lies had ‘ no precendent’ – as Mr Johnson misled parliament five different ways

Mr Johnson’s allies vowed to stage Commons revolt against ‘vindictive’ report and threatened deselections

No 10 rejected calls to axe Johnson’s honours list, claw back legal fees or strip him of his annual £115,000 allowance

An official revealed No 10 Covid compliance was ‘a pantomime’ and ‘4pm wine-time Fridays’ continued during lockdown

The ex-PM could be found guilty of further contempt over 16 gatherings still being looked at by police

The privileges committee rejected Mr Johnson’s claim that senior officials advised him against claiming in the Commons in Decmeber 2021 that Covid rules and guidance had been followed. In fact, a senior aide warned him against it.

Some of Mr Johnson’s denials were “so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead”, the committee said.

MPs also considered Mr Johnson’s recent tirade – in which he accused the committee of being a “kangeroo court” as he quit as an MP – a further contempt, which pushed up its recommended suspension to 90 days.

Mr Johnson dismissed their findings as “complete tripe”. Claiming it was a “dreadful day for democracy”, he took aim at the Labour committee chair, saying the “terrible truth is that it is not I who has twisted the truth to suit my purposes – it is Harriet Harman and her committee”.

The committee found that Mr Johnson deliberately misled the Commons in five different ways, including his May 2022 claim that rules and guidance had been followed even when he “purported to correct the record”.

Boris Johnson dismissed report as ‘complete tripe’ (Getty)

Nadine Dorries small group of fellow Johnson allies also vowed to vote against the “vindicative” report on Monday – and warned those who back it could be “given the boot” by angry, grassroots Tory members.

But Sunak allies told The Independent that Ms Dorries was “off her rocker” and urged colleagues to “show backbone” when the crunch free vote to approve the cross-party report comes on Monday.

Many Conservatives are expected to be absent rather than risk the ire of their constituents, but the vote is expected to pass with the support of Labour and SNP votes.

Senior Tories said his political career was now “finished”, with defence committe chair Tobias Ellwood saying support in the Tory base was “changing before our very eyes” into “disappointment and anger”.

Former Tory deputy leader Michael Heseltine said Mr Johnson had been shown to have “told a pack of lies”, while ex-attorney general Dominic Grieve said: “I hope he’s gone for good.” Max Hastings, Mr Johnson’s former boss at the Telegraph, said he was doing “what the dog does against the lamppost”.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at June 2020 gathering which saw both fined (Cabinet Office/PA)

Labour urged Rishi Sunak to make sure Mr Johnson “pays back every penny” of the taxpayer-funded legal support, while the Lib Dems called on Mr Sunak to strip Mr Johnson of the £115,000 annual allowance available to former PMs.

Mr Johnson is now also facing calls to stand down from the Privy Council, which advises the monarch, in the wake of the finding he misled parliament over Partygate.

Senior Labour MP Chris Bryant, chair of the Commons standards committee, told The Independent: “He’s a disgraced former prime minister. You really wouldn’t normally want a disgraced former minister carrying on in the Privy Council.”

Tory peer Lord Lexden agreed Mr Johnson should no longer be a member, saying: “To do it in the fevered atmosphere which exists at the moment would risk drawing the monarch into politics, and give Johnson yet another target for his acrimony. It should be done a little later.”

No 10 said there are no plans to tear up Mr Johnson’s honours list, or as ask him to pay back taxpayer-funding legal support. Mr Sunak’s spokesman also made clear that Mr Johnson would not lose access to the £115,000 annual funding given to ex-PMs.

Nadine Dorries warned Tory MPs against approving report (Getty)

Downing Street also rejected claims – made by Ms Dorries – that members of the committee were offered indictments like “gongs” or safe seats. Mr Sunak’s spokesman said it was wrong to “traduce” the committee.

Lashing out of Mr Johnson’s behalf, Ms Dorries threatened Tory MPs who vote to approve it next week with deselection. “Any Conservative MP who would vote for this report is fundamentally not a Conservative and will be held to account by members and the public,” she said. “Deselections may follow. It’s serious.”

One scathing senior Tory told The Independent: “Nadine is off her rocker”, while another senior Tory said colleagues should ignore “those stamping their feet” about a grassroots uprising.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the findings against his old boss were “fundamentally flawed”. Sir James Duddridge said: “Why not go the full way, put Boris, in the stocks and providing rotten food to throw rotten food at him.”

Former MEP David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO) told The Independent Mr Johnson should appeal the committee’s findings via the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Boris Johnson called report ‘complete tripe’ and called committe members ‘Mystic Megs’ (AP)

The committee report also laid bare the culture of No 10 Covid-era gatherings. In additional evidence passed to the group, one Downing Street official said staff were warned to be “mindful” of cameras but compliance was “a pantomime” – revealing that social distancing and mask wearing was not enforced and “wine-time Fridays” continued.

Mr Johnson was “unable to explain” why he considered his wife Carrie Johnson and their interior designer “absolutely necessary participants in a work-related meeting” after they attended the June 2020 birthday party, the committee said.

The former PM had claimed that he felt the leaving party for ex-No 10 director of comms Lee Cain was necessary for staff morale. But the committee said morale did not provide “a licence for Mr Johnson’s conveniently flexible interpretation of the rules”.

The committee report also warned Mr Johnson they could find him guilty of another contempt over a “statement of truth” he provided explaining 16 events in Chequers after a dossier of possible rule breaches was handed to the police.

The MPs warned that if “it subsequently emerges that Mr Johnson’s explanations are not true, then he may have committed a further contempt”.

The privileges committee also warned Boris-supporting MPs that it would soon make a “special report” on anyone who “undermined” or attacked its work or its members.

The report revealed a split on how harsh Mr Johnson’s punishment should be, had he not quit his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat. MPs considered whether he should be permanently expelled from the Commons.

The SNP’s Allan Dorans and Labour’s Yvonne Fovargue backed the ban. But the four Tory members of the committee – Sir Bernard Jenkin, Sir Charles Walker, Andy Carter and Alberto Costa – opposed the amendment.