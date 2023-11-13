Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

James Cleverly has been made home secretary by prime minister Rishi Sunak following Suella Braverman’s sacking.

The former foreign secretary has one day to read up on his brief before he has to deal with the most pressing issue in his intray – the government’s flagship policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

On Wednesday, judges in the UK’s highest court, the Supreme Court, will issue their judgement on whether the controversial and much-delayed plan is lawful.

The Court of Appeal has previously ruled it unlawful, saying the east African country is not safe for asylum seekers and their claims would not be processed properly. The government is reportedly bracing for the upper court to agree.

By bringing in Mr Cleverly as home secretary, Mr Sunak has avoided an embarassing clash with Suella Braverman on what to do if flights to Rwanda are again grounded. Ms Braverman had favoured leaving the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as a way to get around the issue – a move popular with the hard right of the Conservative Party.

But Mr Sunak reportedly disagreed with this and Ms Braverman was said to be considering resigning on principle if Supreme Court judges rule against the government.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hold wreaths during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. (PA)

Mr Cleverly has previously said he is “not convinced” that leaving the ECHR is necessary to ensure the UK’s tough approach to immigration. He told The Guardian in April that the UK should not wish to join Belarus and Russia, the only European countries outside the ECHR.

He defended the UK’s ability to influence and make changes within the ECHR, saying: “We are a serious player on the world stage.”

Following his new appointment, Mr Cleverly told journalists he was “absolutely committed to stopping the boats as we promised”. He also emphasised the role he now has in “making sure that everyone in the UK feels safe and secure going about their daily business”, following clashes between far-right protesters and the police over the weekend and anti-semitic chants and abuse from some of the pro-Palestine demonstrators.

In the home office, Mr Cleverly will also be tasked with reviewing police powers to tackle disruptive protests following reports number 10 is keen to make it easier for force chiefs to ban marches and prosecute those glorifying terrorism.

Another issue Mr Cleverly will have to deal with is the use of a former RAF base in his Braintree constituency to house asylum seekers.

Newly appointed Home Secretary James Cleverly leaving Downing Street, London, after being appointed in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ministerial reshuffle following the sacking of former home secretary Suella Braverman (PA)

He has previously fought against the plans and he took to Facebook in March to reassure constituents that he had told the immigration minister that it was not appropriate accommodation.

“I highlighted the remote nature of the site, the limited transport infrastructure and narrow road network and that these factors would mean the site wasn’t appropriate for asylum accommodation,” he wrote.

After the home office confirmed that the site would be used anyway, he reiterated his opposition to the plan, saying: “I have made my views on the site clear from the beginning.”

The use of the site, which is now housing asylum seekers, is facing legal action from refugee charity Care4Calais, which argues that it is being run as a de-facto detention centre.

Mr Cleverly has shown loyalty to Mr Sunak since the prime minister decided to keep him on as foreign secretary when entering Downing Street just over a year ago. Mr Cleverly was an old ally of Boris Johnson and a backer of Liz Truss.