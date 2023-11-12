What is at stake for the government’s Rwanda plan on Wednesday?

It is a monumental week for Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman, who on Wednesday will hear whether their plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has been judged to be legal.

The government’s flagship immigration policy, announced last year by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, has been held up by legal challenges over the question of whether Rwanda represents a “safe third country” for refugees.

The judgment will mark a major moment for the future of Braverman, whose role as home secretary is already under threat, and for the PM’s key pledge to “stop the boats”.