Top Tories round on Rishi Sunak over Rwanda bill

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak faces a mounting rebellion over his flagship Rwanda plan, with Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson poised to back rebel amendments to the Bill.

The prime minister has also apparently been privately warned by cabinet minister Kemi Badenoch that the Bill does not go far enough. Mr Anderson has told government whips he will support the rebel amendments, according to reports.

Mr Sunak staved off a threatened revolt last month over the Rwanda policy, which is designed to allow the government to deport asylum seekers to the east African nation, a key plank of the PM’s “stop the boats” pledge.

Lee Anderson could back amendments to Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Bill (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

It was deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court in November, leading the PM and home secretary James Cleverly to table a plan B.

The bill, which will be debated and voted on this Tuesday and Wednesday, deems Rwanda a “safe” country in British law, and was drawn up alongside a new treaty with Kigali.

But Mr Anderson has told Tory whips he will vote for a series of rebel amendments to the Bill, along with up to 60 fellow right-wing Conservative MPs, it has emerged.

It would mean Mr Anderson voting against the government, despite being the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

One MP familiar with Mr Anderson’s thinking told The Times he told whips the government must support the amendments or lose him as deputy chairman.

Four key amendments to the Bill, put forward by right-wing Tories including former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, are designed to stop asylum seekers appealing their deportation on human rights grounds.

Mr Sunak is not expected to support any of the amendments and a source close to the PM has said there is “limited room for manoeuvre” in changing the Bill.

Meanwhile it was reported that business secretary Ms Badenoch urged the PM to toughen up the Rwanda Bill by blocking individual appeals by migrants.

She is said to have warned Mr Sunak’s chief of staff Liam Booth-Smith at a meeting in Downing Street of the political consequences of the Rwanda Bill failing.

A source told The Times: “Kemi was aware that the prime minister faced a serious rebellion and he had to try and accommodate them, so she went in to see Liam. She was trying to avoid the rebel MPs turning against the government.”

Suella Braverman has said she will vote against the Government’s Rwanda Bill next week if there are ‘no improvements’ (Justin Tallis/PA) (PA Wire)

Other right-wing rebels who have threatened to vote against the Bill include former home secretary Suella Braverman, who said it is “better to defeat this bill… and start again with a new bill that will work”.

She told GB News: “We may all feel a temporary sense of achievement by passing a bill but in a few months time when we see that plane grounded on the tarmac, when we’re failing to remove people to Rwanda, when we are clogged up in the courts - it will be very, very disappointing and people will ask us rightly, what did you do to try and avoid that catastrophe?

“That’s what I’m trying to do now. I’m trying to avoid a catastrophe of failing to deliver on this pledge.”

Meanwhile Miriam Cates, a member of the right-wing New Conservatives group, said the Bill “in its current form won’t stop the boats”. “I will be voting for amendments to strengthen the Bill,” Ms Cates said on Twitter.