Rishi Sunak slams protests and boycott calls over Israel’s Eurovision appearance

Rishi Sunak has slammed “outrageous” protests and calls for a boycott of Eurovision over Israel's involvement in the competition.

Downing Street said the prime minister thinks the calls are “wrong”.

There has been numerous calls for artists to boycott this year’s final amid Israel's war with Hamas,

An estimated crowd of 10,000 to 12,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched through Malmo, where the contest is being held, on Thursday.

Police said nine people were warned about "disturbing the public order" and one man was arrested after allegedly carrying a knife and some tools in his bag.

More pro-Palestinian protests are planned for the day of the final itself on Saturday.