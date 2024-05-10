Eurovision 2024 – live: Israel qualifies for grand final sparking further pro-Palestine protests in Sweden
Eden Golan will perform her song ‘Hurriane’ in the final on Saturday against fellow contestants including the UK’s Olly Alexander, Ireland’s Bambie Thug and Croatia’s Baby Lasagna
Further protests are expected to take place after Israel qualified as one of the 26 countries competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final.
Ahead of the second semi-final on Thursday 9 May, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in Malmö, Sweden, where this year’s contest is being held, to protest against Israel’s participation amid its war on Gaza.
The country is being represented by singer Eden Golan, whose rehearsal performance of her song “Hurricane” was met with boos and shouts of “free Palestine” on Wednesday.
Protestors in Malmö were joined on Thursday by climate activist Greta Thunberg, who wore a keffiyeh, a garment that many are using to show their support for Palestine.
Swedish authorities have ramped up security and are bracing for possible unrest when the final takes place this Saturday.
Other countries to make it through to the final after competing on Thursday include favourites such as Croatia’s Baby Lasagna, Ireland’s Bambie Thug, and Switzerland’s Nemo.
Israel's Eurovision entry Eden Golan responds to Palestine protests as she makes final
In pictures: Protestors march in Malmo over Israel’s participation in Eurovision
Swedish authorities have heightened security and are bracing for possible unrest after Israel qualified for the Eurovision Song Contest final.
Police officers have been seen patrolling the streets of Malmo and, from water scooters, the city’s canals, as hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Malmo Arena calling for Israel to be banned from the contest.
See pictures below:
Why is Israel competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024?
Israel will compete in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, despite calls for the country to be banned from participating due to its ongoing war on Gaza.
Eden Golan is representing Israel with the track “Hurricane”, which was reworked from original entry “October Rain” after it was alleged to include references to the 7 October attacks by Hamas, therefore breaching the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) rules over political songs.
The Israel-born Golan, who grew up in Russia, told ITV News this week that she could not have asked “for a better year to be representing my country”.
She has qualified to compete in the grand final on Saturday 11 May, where she will be up against favourites including Switzerland’s Nemo with “The Code”, and the Netherlands’ Joost with “Europapa”.
Protests over Israel’s participation are underway in Malmö, Sweden, which is hosting this year’s contest following Swedish contestant Loreen’s win with “Tattoo” in 2023.
Why is Israel competing at Eurovision 2024?
Country’s entry Eden Golan is competing in the second semi-final tonight, as protests are due to take place in Malmö, Sweden, near the event venue
Revealed: The Eurovision 2024 final running order!
Twenty-six countries will compete to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, after the second semi-final was held on Thursday 9 May.
Delegates from 10 countries including Austria, Israel, Estonia, Georgia, Switzerland and the Netherlands managed to qualify, joining the 10 who made it through in the first semi-final on Tuesday 7 May.
They will join the “big five” who are guaranteed a place in the final, including the UK’s Olly Alexander who will perform his song “Dizzy”.
Cork-born, London-based singer Bambie Thug, one of the favourites to win, will sing their electro-metal song “Doomsday Blue”. Ukraine’s duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil are considered strong competition with their moving anthem “Teresa & Maria”.
Elsewhere, current favourite Baby Lasagna will perform his outlandish “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” on behalf of Croatia, whle Finnish entrant Windows95Man will sing his outlandish tune “No Rules!”.
You can find the running order here:
Eurovision 2024 final running order and which countries are competing
Hopefully the UK’s placing doesn’t spell doom for Olly Alexander
Israel among 10 countries to qualify for Eurovision 2024 final after second semi-final
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s Eurovision 2024 liveblog.
All qualifying countries for the final this Saturday (11 May) have now been announced, following the second semi-final that saw delegates from Israel, Latvia, Austria, Greece, Switzerland, Georgia, Armenia, Norway, Estonia and the Netherlands voted through.
They join the 10 countries who qualified from the first semi-final on Tuesday (7 May): Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland and Luxembourg.
The “big five” countries - the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Germany - are automatically guaranteed a place in the final, as is 2023’s winner Sweden.
Israel’s journey with entry Eden Golan to the final on Saturday (11 May) means that further protests are now expected that day.
Pro-Palestinian groups have said that they plan to march again on Saturday. They have been calling for other countries to boycott the contest over Israel’s offensive in Gaza following Hamas’s 7 October attack.
The EBU has repeatedly defended its decision to allow Israel to compete, insisting it is a “non-political” event.
The 10 countries who qualified in the second Eurovision 2024 semi-final
Earlier in the day, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets of host city Malmö to protest Israel’s participation
