Further protests are expected to take place after Israel qualified as one of the 26 countries competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final.

Ahead of the second semi-final on Thursday 9 May, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in Malmö, Sweden, where this year’s contest is being held, to protest against Israel’s participation amid its war on Gaza.

The country is being represented by singer Eden Golan, whose rehearsal performance of her song “Hurricane” was met with boos and shouts of “free Palestine” on Wednesday.

Protestors in Malmö were joined on Thursday by climate activist Greta Thunberg, who wore a keffiyeh, a garment that many are using to show their support for Palestine.

Swedish authorities have ramped up security and are bracing for possible unrest when the final takes place this Saturday.

Other countries to make it through to the final after competing on Thursday include favourites such as Croatia’s Baby Lasagna, Ireland’s Bambie Thug, and Switzerland’s Nemo.

