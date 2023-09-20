Watch live as Rishi Sunak announces net zero policy changes

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak delivers a speech from Downing Street in which he is expected to announce changes to a number of Britain’s net zero policies.

The prime minister is poised to announce the watering down of climate change commitments despite a backlash from industry and the prospect of a damaging rift in the Tory party.

He held a hastily arranged call with cabinet ministers on Wednesday morning (20 September) after speculation about his net zero plans emerged on Tuesday night.

A speech had been due to take place later this week but the leak to the BBC about the plans appears to have persuaded Downing Street to bring the announcement forward.

Measures being considered include weakening the plan to phase out gas boilers from 2035 and delaying the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars – currently due in 2030 – by five years, the BBC reported.

In a statement, Mr Sunak said his plans would not be derailed by a “leak”, claiming politicians “of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade-offs” associated with net zero.

He accused previous Tory governments of taking “the easy way out, saying we can have it all”.