Now Rishi Sunak ‘considers crackdown on 20mph speed limits’

Rishi Sunak’s government is said to be considering a crackdown on councils imposing 20mph speed limits in the PM’s latest bid to prove he is “on the side” of motorists.

The push against what he has dubbed “anti-motorist” policies could limit local authorities’ powers to create lower speed limit zones and other measures, such as bus gates, The Guardian reports.

It comes after Mr Sunak ordered a review of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) amid rising Tory concern that policies aimed at curbing the use of cars could cost them votes at next year’s general election.

The renewed pitch to win over motorists comes after the Conservatives’ narrow victory in the Uxbridge and Ruislip by-election earlier this month, which saw the Tory candidate win over voters concerned about the expansion of Sadiq Khan’s London’s ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez).

That success has further prompted right-wing Tory MPs to urge the prime minister to rethink the party’s net zero pledges, in the hope of attacking Labour’s green pledges.

The spread of LTNs in recent months has emerged as a concern among some on the right of the Conservative Party, with Tory MP Nick Fletcher suggesting in the Commons that they were part of an “international socialist concept” that would take away personal liberties.

While Mr Sunak has ordered the review into LTNs, No 10 told The Guardian the prime minister had no plans to act on 20mph limits. The Department for Transport (DfT) said it could not comment.

It comes as the PM labelled Labour “anti-motorist” in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, while insisting he was on the side of drivers.

Rishi Sunak has already ordered a review of Low-Traffic Neighbourhoods (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Sunak told the Telegraph: “The vast majority of people in the country use their cars to get around and are dependent on their cars. When I’m lucky enough to get home to North Yorkshire it’s more representative of how most of the country is living, where cars are important.

“I just want to make sure people know that I’m on their side in supporting them to use their cars to do all the things that matter to them.”

The PM added: “I’ve become slightly more alarmed by the Labour Party’s position. It’s quite anti-motorist”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he will press ahead with extending the capital’s ultra low emission zone after a legal bid to stop him failed (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

But while Tory opposition to Ulez expansion grows, research and polling suggest limiting council powers on LTNs could be a political risk, as they have been popular and effective in reducing speed levels and encouraging walking and cycling.

Councils have powers to impose LTN’s through the 1984 Road Traffic Regulation Act, and a block on them would likely require new legislation.

It is unclear whether the plan would be to seek the removal of all LTNs, including those in place for long periods, or just those installed since 2020, when Boris Johnson’s government gave £200m to fund more.