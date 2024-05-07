UK politics – live: Rishi Sunak accused of ‘gaslighting’ UK on economy as MoD ‘hacked’ by China
Shadow chancellor to accuse ministers of ‘deluded’ and ‘out of touch’ statements on economy
Labour’s Rachel Reeves is set to accuse the government of “gaslighting” the public about the economy, as she warns that the Tories’ disastrous local election results show the country has “voted for change”.
Accusing ministers of making “deluded” over-optimistic statements which are “out of touch” with Britons struggling with the cost of living, the shadow chancellor will warn that voters at the general election have a choice between “five more years of chaos” with the Tories or “stability” with Sir Keir Starmer’s party.
It comes as reports revealed that the Ministry of Defence was targeted in a cyberattack on a third party payroll system including the details of tens of thousands of British armed forces and veterans.
The MoD has been working over the last three days to understand the scale of the recently-discovered hack, and MPs will be informed officially in parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Sky News reported.
Senior Tory Tobias Ellwood alleged that the targeting of a payroll system “points to China” and could be part of “strategy to see who might be coerced”. China’s foreign ministry said it “firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks”.
Rachel Reeves says government ‘gaslighting’ public about economy
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will accuse the government of “gaslighting” the public about the economy, saying ministers’ over-optimistic statements are “out of touch” with Britons still struggling with the cost of living, reports Sophie Wingate.
The Labour frontbencher will seek to get ahead of the Tories’ response to a raft of economic data this week, arguing that Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak’s likely message of an improving economy is “deluded”.
In a speech in the City of London on Tuesday, she will say voters at the general election have a choice between “five more years of chaos” with the Tories or “stability” with Sir Keir Starmer’s party.
As Labour celebrates a string of victories in regional mayoral contests, local elections and a by-election in Blackpool South, Ms Reeves will say the results showed that people “voted for change”.
Her intervention comes ahead of the Bank of England’s latest interest rates decision on Thursday and figures covering the economy’s performance over the first three months of this year on Friday.
Rachel Reeves says Rishi Sunak government ‘gaslighting’ public about economy
Shadow chancellor calls Tory message of improving economy ’deluded’
Security services ‘investigating whether China trying to build profiles of British military personnel'
The UK’s security services are investigating whether China is attempting to build profiles of members of the armed forces and people in other sensitive roles through a series of hacks of different databases holding personal information, British officials familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg.
Tory MP Tobias Ellwood earlier told the BBC that the targeting of a payroll system “points to China” and could be part of “strategy to see who might be coerced”.
Data stolen from NHS health board published on dark web
The recent cyberattack targeting the Ministry of Defence came as a large volume of data stolen during a cyber attack on an NHS health board was published by a ransomware group.
Cyber criminals were able to access a significant amount of data including patient and staff-identifiable information during the attack on NHS Dumfries and Galloway which began at the end of February.
Data relating to a small number of patients was released in March, and the hackers had threatened that more would follow.
‘So many serious questions’ over alleged cyberattack, warns Labour
There are “so many serious questions” surrounding the Ministry of Defene cyberattack, Labour’s shadow defence secretary John Healey has said.
China poses ‘systemic threat’ to UK, claims former Tory leader
The revelation comes after the UK and the US accused China in March of a global campaign of “malicious” cyberattacks, in an unprecedented joint operation to reveal Beijing’s espionage.
Britain blamed Beijing for targeting the Electoral Commission watchdog in 2021 and for being behind a campaign of online “reconnaissance” aimed at the email accounts of MPs and peers.
In response to the Beijing-linked hacks on the Electoral Commission and 43 individuals, a front company, Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company, and two people linked to the APT31 hacking group were sanctioned.
But some of the MPs targeted by the Chinese state said the response did not go far enough, urging the Government to toughen its stance on China by labelling it a “threat” to national security rather than an “epoch-defining challenge”.
Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith repeated those calls, telling Sky News: “This is yet another example of why the UK Government must admit that China poses a systemic threat to the UK and change the integrated review to reflect that.
“No more pretence, it is a malign actor, supporting Russia with money and military equipment, working with Iran and North Korea in a new axis of totalitarian states.”
Shapps will set out plan to protect military personnel, MoD says
Defence secretary Grant Shapps “will make a planned statement to the House of Commons this afternoon setting out the multi-point plan to support and protect personnel”, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.
Ministers will blame hostile and malign actors, but will not name the country behind the hacking.
No evidence data removed from payroll database
It is understood that initial investigations have found no evidence that data has been removed from the third-party payroll database.
But affected service personnel will be alerted as a precaution and provided with specialist advice. They will be able to use a personal data protection service to check whether their information is being used or an attempt is being made to use it.
All salaries were paid at the last payday, with no issues expected at the next one at the end of this month, although there may be a slight delay in the payment of expenses in a small number of cases.
Targeting payroll system ‘points to China’, claims senior Tory
Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has said the targeting of a third-party payroll system used by the Ministry of Defence has all the hallmarks of a Chinese cyber attack.
The ex-soldier and former Commons defence committee chair told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: “Targeting the names of the payroll system and service personnel’s bank details, this does point to China because it can be as part of a plan, a strategy to see who might be coerced.”
Mr Ellwood said China had been caught out trying to gain information from RAF pilots in the past.
Beijing claims it ‘firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks'
China as appeared to deny reports claiming it was behind a cyberattack on Britain’s Ministry of Defence.
In a statement, China’s foreign ministry said: “China firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks. China also rejects use of this politically to smear other countries.”
MoD acted ‘very swiftly’ to take database offline, minister says
The government’s work and pensions minister Mel Stride said the database allegedly targeted in the attack, which was managed by an external contractor, had been taken offline quickly and that more information on the attack would be provided soon.
“The MoD has acted very swiftly to take this database offline. It’s a third-party database and certainly not one run directly by the MoD,” he told Sky News.