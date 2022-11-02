✕ Close Sunak refuses to say if Braverman received legal advice on Manston

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has admitted that “not enough” asylum-seeker claims are being processed by the government.

Asked about numbers of claims being processed amid overcrowding at the Manston migrant centre in Kent, Mr Sunak told MPs that the straightforward answer was “not enough”.

The prime minister said the migrant crisis was a “serious and escalating problem” but insisted the government was getting a grip on the situation and backed home secretary Suella Braverman’s handling of the issue.

He said she has taken “significant steps” to address overcrowding at Manston.

Polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice has said the reappointment of Ms Braverman put the prime minister’s general election hopes at risk.

Mr Sunak also reversed his decision to skip Cop27, saying renewables were at the heart of energy security.