Rishi Sunak news – live: PM admits ‘not enough’ asylum-seeker claims processed
Prime minister also U-turns on decision to skip Cop27 climate talks
Rishi Sunak has admitted that “not enough” asylum-seeker claims are being processed by the government.
Asked about numbers of claims being processed amid overcrowding at the Manston migrant centre in Kent, Mr Sunak told MPs that the straightforward answer was “not enough”.
The prime minister said the migrant crisis was a “serious and escalating problem” but insisted the government was getting a grip on the situation and backed home secretary Suella Braverman’s handling of the issue.
He said she has taken “significant steps” to address overcrowding at Manston.
Polling guru Professor Sir John Curtice has said the reappointment of Ms Braverman put the prime minister’s general election hopes at risk.
Mr Sunak also reversed his decision to skip Cop27, saying renewables were at the heart of energy security.
Matt Hancock showing contempt for constituents, says Labour
Labour has accused Matt Hancock of treating his constituents with contempt by jetting off to the jungle for I‘m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
A casually dressed Mr Hancock has arrived in Brisbane as he prepares to enter the jungle.
A Labour Party spokesman said: “Clearly the responsibility of Members of Parliament is to be representing their constituents, whether that’s in their constituency or in Parliament, and that is not what Matt Hancock is doing.
“It’s not something that we would support in terms of him doing. I think it shows contempt for his constituents to be going off to Australia to earn money in this way.
“I think it also raises questions around the rules on former ministers seeking employment as well.”
In an article for The Sun, the former health secretary argued it was “a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics“.
He said reality TV was an “honest and unfiltered” way to communicate with voters.
“It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster,” Mr Hancock wrote.
“There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether I’m in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.”
PM reviews campaign pledges
Rishi Sunak is reviewing the pledges he made during his Tory leadership campaign to assess whether they are still “deliverable”, Downing Street says.
The Prime Minister’s press secretary said the economic situation had changed since the campaign over the summer when Mr Sunak lost out to Ms Truss.
“We are looking at all the campaign pledges and we are looking at whether it is the right time to take them forward,” she said.
“We need to take some time to make sure what is deliverable and what is possible, and engaging with stakeholders and with the relevant secretaries of state as well.
“Obviously, those are pledges that were made a few months ago now and the context is somewhat different, obviously, economically. We need to look again.”
'I'm not going to be bullied into silence'
Sunak: I’ll go to climate talks to boost economic growth
Rishi Sunak has suggested he will go to the next climate talks for economic growth and energy security, but did not cite environmental or biodiversity disaster.
He also did not commit to fulfilling Britain’s promises made at Cop26 when challenged at PMQs.
Challenged by Conservative former minister Vicky Ford to confirm the Government would fulfil the promises made in Glasgow at Cop 26, Mr Sunak said: “I agree with her there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change and there is no energy security without investment in renewables.
“That’s why I will attend Cop27 next week, to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure, clean and sustainable future.”
MPs will ‘hit the phones’ so Hancock faces creepy crawlies, says Labour
Labour’s shadow health secretary has said both Tory and opposition MPs would be texting ITV so Matt Hancock gets “more than his fair share” of bushtucker trials during his I’m a Celebrity stint.
Criticising Mr Hancock’s decision, he said: “Politicians are not celebrities. We are people in a position, a privileged position, actually given to us by constituents who … send us the parliament to act on their behalf to serve their interests. That’s what we should be doing.”
Streeting told GB News: “Actually, what I can tell you on a unifying cross-party note, and we’ve had lots of divisions in Westminster behind me, we will all be hitting the phones to make sure that Matt Hancock gets more than his fair share of bushtucker trials.”
Sunak says economic challenges due to Covid and war in Ukraine
Labour MP Chris Bryant received noise from the Tory benches as he takes to his feet and he replies he “won't be bullied into silence” - in reference to a fracking vote which triggered a Commons investigation.
The MP for Rhondda said with the UK facing high tax rates, soaring food inflation and rising mortgage rates, what is it about the the Tories' 12-year rule which has made such a mess of the country.
Rishi Sunak replied that Mr Bryant failed to mention the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the "illegal war" in Ukraine which has distrupted supply chains.
The SNP's Westminster leader has called for a “proper windfall tax” on oil and gas producers.
Responding to the prime minister, Ian Blackford said: “For the second week running he still won't give a straight answer to the most vulnerable that require support.
“The prime minister keeps telling us that difficult decisions need to be made, but austerity 2.0 is not a difficult decision, it is what it has always been: a Tory political choice to hit the poorest hardest.
“In the week that BP saw quarter profits of 7.1 billion, why not take the easier decision to bring in a proper windfall tax?”
After also hearing calls to scrap non-dom status and reinstate the cap on bankers' bonuses, Rishi Sunak replied that North Sea fossil fuel was a point of “significant difference” between the Conservatives and the SNP.
The prime minister added: “As chancellor, I introduced a new levy on oil and gas companies because I believed that was the right thing to do, but where we will always differ is we believe our North Sea producers do have an important role to play in our transition to net zero.”
