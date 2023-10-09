Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak was forced to deny making a “desperate” attempt to interrupt the Labour conference, as he also faced an awkward grilling by voters in the East Midlands.

The PM was accused of “desperate stuff” by holding a business event in Nottinghamshire – breaking the political tradition that the two parties don’t hijack each other’s annual get-togethers.

Asked by a reporter at the end of the event if he was “desperate” – with the Tories trailing roughly 17 points in the polls – Mr Sunak said: “No.”

The Tory leader even suggested that questioning his motives was “incredibly political” and said it was reasonable to go to the East Midlands to “talk about the plans that we’ve announced”.

Mr Sunak was also given a tough time by a member of the audience at Currys Repair Centre, who sparked laughter by saying “Why should we vote Conservative? … With the mess left by your predecessor [Liz Truss], why should we vote for you?”

The PM laughed awkwardly during the applause for the question, before saying: “I could spend a lot of my time talking about the past, and what I inherited and all the rest of it … that doesn’t help any of you.”

The Tory leader said: “What we need to figure out is what’s the right thing for our country going forward.” Mr Sunak then told them they wanted “change”, adding: “I’m hungry to deliver that change for you.”

A Labour source told Politico the PM’s Monday event was a “bit below the belt and a bit naff”. Another said it was “desperate stuff and shows they’re rattled by a changed Labour party and our plans to change Britain.”

Sir Keir Starmer warned his own business event at the Labour conference that the Tories would “go low” and drag the general election campaign into the gutter – but told corporate chiefs he was ready for a contest in May if that’s what Mr Sunak decides to do.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak used his business event to defend his hugely controversial decision to scrap HS2’s northern leg – saying it was going to “gobble up” the transport budget.

There has been widespread criticism for his Network North replacement plan – after it emerged that some projects were already under way, some were pulled from a press release, and some were only “examples” of what might be done.

Since the big move to axe high-speed rail, first revealed by The Independent, prime minister has repeatedly promised that “every penny” of the £36bn removed from HS2 would go to transport alternatives.

But he told the audience that it “shouldn’t be me making those [spending] decisions” on Network North projects – saying it would be down to regional mayors to decide exactly which projects get built. Regional mayors are uncertain about how much they will get.

A pledge of “£100 million for a mass transit system for Bristol” was listed in documents on the government website on Wednesday – but had disappeared a day later. Transport secretary Mark Harper the West of England mayor would still get money “for him to spend on his priorities”.

The same list included a statement that the Leamside Line – a north east line closed in 1964 – will be reopened. But Mr Harper said it was only “an example”. A newer version of the document said the £1.8 bn allocated to the North East from funding pots “could part fund the reopening of the Leamside Line”.

Mr Sunak defended his decision to water down net zero polices, such as pushing back the ban on petrol and diesel car sales from 2030 to 2035, and weakening the plan to phase out gas boilers.

The PM said it “saves all of you money” and argued that he wanted to achieve net zero carbon emissions in a way that “doesn’t bankrupt the country.”

Labour leader Sir Keir told his own even of business leaders on Monday that he is primed for an election as soon as May – as he warned that the Tories would drag the campaign into the gutter.

Speaking at business forum at the Labour conference, the party leader said: “It will either be May or October, and our team is ready for May because I don’t think anybody would rule out May.”

Sir Keir added: “In terms of how it will be run, I think it will unfortunately descend into a place which isn’t about big politics. I think it will go low from the government’s point of view.”

Pointing to Mr Sunak’s watering down of net zero, he said the government was “making decisions in the short-term interest of opening up divides for the purpose of an election.” He added: “If we do come into government, you will be coming into government with us”.

Meanwhile, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said ministers would be blocked from using private jets when they could get regular flights under a Labour government, amid ongoing criticism of Mr Sunak’s travel plans.