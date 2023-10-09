✕ Close Angela Rayner says next Labour government will make misogyny a hate crime

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour has said it recruited 1,000 new members during the week of the Conservative Party conference.

Party treasurer Mike Payne told the Labour party conference in Liverpool on Saturday: “Due to the turbulence in the Government over the summer and autumn, and given the positive vision for Britain and the policy agenda set out by (Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer), we have seen a surge in new members into the party.”

He added: “During the Tory conference we recruited 1,000 members in a week.”

Mr Payne said membership fees continue to be the primary source of income, and raise approximately £16 million.

Labour general secretary David Evans, looking ahead to the next general election, said: “Keir will often remind us we should never be complacent, and we’re not, but there are reasons to be confident.”

On the first day of the annual conference, Angela Rayner pledged a massive “boost” to social housing as she told the Labour Party conference to “stare right back” at Tories “looking down” on council tenants.

Labour also announced £1.6 billion of health policies, including £1.1 billion for overtime payments to cut the 7.7 million-long waiting list for hospital treatment in England.