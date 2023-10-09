Labour Party conference – live: ‘Reasons to be confident’ as party membership surges with new recruits
Labour announced £1.6 billion worth of health policies on the first day of their annual conference in Liverpool
Labour has said it recruited 1,000 new members during the week of the Conservative Party conference.
Party treasurer Mike Payne told the Labour party conference in Liverpool on Saturday: “Due to the turbulence in the Government over the summer and autumn, and given the positive vision for Britain and the policy agenda set out by (Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer), we have seen a surge in new members into the party.”
He added: “During the Tory conference we recruited 1,000 members in a week.”
Mr Payne said membership fees continue to be the primary source of income, and raise approximately £16 million.
Labour general secretary David Evans, looking ahead to the next general election, said: “Keir will often remind us we should never be complacent, and we’re not, but there are reasons to be confident.”
On the first day of the annual conference, Angela Rayner pledged a massive “boost” to social housing as she told the Labour Party conference to “stare right back” at Tories “looking down” on council tenants.
Labour also announced £1.6 billion of health policies, including £1.1 billion for overtime payments to cut the 7.7 million-long waiting list for hospital treatment in England.
Labour to host hundreds of company bosses at party conference forum
Sir Keir Starmer will ramp up his attempts to charm business by gathering hundreds of company bosses at the Labour conference.
The party said Monday’s meeting in Liverpool will be the biggest of its kind – with hundreds remaining on the waiting list despite a doubling of the capacity.
Microsoft, Ikea and Octopus were to be among the attendees as the Labour leader tries to portray his party as both pro-worker and pro-business.
Anas Sarwar: Labour can beat SNP across Scotland
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will say his party can beat the SNP in seats “across Scotland” at the next general election.
He will address Labour’s conference in Liverpool on Monday, where he will hail his party’s win in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
Michael Shanks exceeded expectations and took 58% of the vote at the by-election count in South Lanarkshire on Thursday night. While turnout was low, Labour achieved a swing of 20.4% from the SNP.
Mr Sarwar will say his SNP opponents have chosen to “blame the voters” for their loss.
He will tell delegates: “Now no SNP MP can sit safely, taking their communities for granted as so many have.
“So I say to Humza Yousaf: This isn’t about swings or the polls – this is about putting the people of Scotland first.
“And because you won’t do that – we can beat you across Scotland.
“Every community in Scotland now has the chance to choose change with Scottish Labour.”
‘I was really worried by Keir Starmer interview,’ says former shadow chancellor
John McDonnell has said he was “really worried” watching Sir Keir Starmer being interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday morning.
The former shadow chancellor slammed the Labour leader’s suggestion NHS staff could work overtime to bring down record waiting lists.
“I was really worried …health Workers in my constituency are already on their knees.”
Labour accuses Rishi Sunak of leaving Britain isolated on world stage
Labour will accuse Rishi Sunak of leaving Britain isolated on the world stage and pledge to “reconnect” the UK with other countries.
David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, will tell the party’s conference in Liverpool that a government led by Keir Starmer would “reconnect Britain for its security and prosperity”.
And he will blast the prime minister for skipping key international climate summits to throw red meat to the Tory base at home.
Read more:
Labour accuses Rishi Sunak of leaving Britain isolated on world stage
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy will promise a Labour government would ‘reconnect’ UK abroad
Jeremy Corbyn refuses to answer reporter’s question: ‘do you condemn Hamas?’
In a tetchy exchange with journalists on the way to one event, Mr Corbyn said he wants “peace, a ceasefire and a process that ends the Israeli occupation of Palestine”.
“I don’t support any attacks, therefore I criticise them all,” he said, after being repeatedly asked whether he would condemn Hamas, having not been clear about his position on the group.
Watch:
Labour MP: ‘Tory conference threw Naziism into the discourse’
A Labour MP has said the Conservatives are “whipping up fear like never before” and “threw Naziism into the discourse” at their party conference last week.
Socialist Campaign Group member Zarah Sultana accused the party of “peddling conspiracies” and using “disgusting rhetoric” at the event in Manchester.
She told an event at the Labour conference: “As an election comes closer, they will ramp it up farther and farther, whipping up hate. They’re whipping up fear like never before and it’s because they don’t have answers to the crisis.
“At the Tory party conference the cost of living crisis was barely mentioned. They didn’t touch on falling pay or crumbling public services.
“In fact, what I saw was really problematic, Nazism just thrown into some of the discourse, absolutely disgusting rhetoric.
“They didn’t talk about rising bills. Instead, we heard about a migration hurricane. They proposed a transphobic ban in hospitals and peddled conspiracies about 15 minutes cities.”
‘So many corporates, I thought it was the CBI conference,’
Labour’s former shadow chancellorJohn McDonnell said there are “so many corporates” at Labour conference he thought it was a gathering of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
He said it was “nice to be among Labour members” at a fringe event on Sunday night.
“When I came into conference this morning, there were so many corporates I thought it was the CBI conference,” he said.
The desire among business to attend Labour’s get together has been seen as a coup for shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer.
It represents a break with Labour under Mr McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn, whose left-wing agenda spooked industry.
‘Suella Braverman would give Donald Trump a run for his money,’ Labour MP
A Labour MP has hit out at Suella Braverman, saying her “scapegoating” of asylum seekers “would give Donald Trump a run for his money”.
Left-wing MP Richard Burgon said the Conservative party conference showed the Tories are turning to “nasty scapegoating, divisive reactionary politics” to try to win the next election.
Describing the “jamboree,” he said: “We saw a super rich prime minister, the richest in UK history by the way, posing as the change candidate whilst he flies around on a private jet.
“We saw the home secretary scapegoating in a way that would give Donald Trump a run for his money. We saw Liz Truss pushing for tax cuts for the super rich yet again, and we saw Priti Patel dancing with Nigel Farage.”
Stephen Kinnock retracts ‘xenophobia’ comments about public attitudes to immigration
Labour’s shadow immigration minister has swiftly retracted comments he made about public attitudes to migration.
Stephen Kinnnock had told a fringe event hosted by charity Hope Not Hate that there was a segment of electorate which “is xenophobic and has a view on immigration that is essentially reflected in what Suella Braverman”.
But asked about his comments after the event, he told the Telegraph: “This does not reflect my views. Of course it’s not xenophobic to be worried about small boat crossings or illegal immigration and that’s not what I intended to imply.
“People want an immigration system that’s controlled and managed, which is what Labour is proposing.”
Mick Lynch: ‘We will fight Starmer like tigers for socialist policies’
Mick Lynch has promised trade unions will “fight like tigers” for socialist policies under a Labour government.
The RMT union’s general secretary said Britain “has to get the Tories out”, replacing Rishi Sunak with Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister.
But he said then workers must “defend our position and fight like tigers for socialist policies”.
And, speaking at a fringe event, Mr Lynch lashed out at “corruption” which has festered in public services such as transport under the Conservative.
“I think corruption brought HS2 to its knees. I think that is mired in corruption, it doesn’t mean it’s illegal. It just means it’s bent,” he said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies