The former governor of the Bank of England has thrown his support behind Rachel Reeves to become Britain’s next chancellor as he endorsed the Labour party.

Mark Carney said Labour’s shadow chancellor is a “serious economist” and understands “the big picture” and “the economics of work”.

“It is beyond time we put her energy and ideas into action,” Mr Carney said – a significant intervention that pits Labour as the party of business in a coup for Ms Reeves and Keir Starmer.

His comments came after Ms Reeves addressed a jam-packed hall at Labour’s annual conference, warning Britain to “never trust the Tories with our economy ever again”.

In a stinging attack, Ms Reeves asked those gathered: “Is there anything in Britain that works better than when the Conservatives came into office thirteen years ago?”

In a move met by gasps in the conference hall, her speech was followed by a video message from Mr Carney.

He said: “Rachel Reeves is a serious economist. She began her career at the Bank of England, so she understands the big picture. But, crucially she understands the economics of work, of place and family. And, look, it is beyond time we put her energy and ideas into action.”

A spokesman for Ms Reeves said the endorsement sends “a very clear signal” that Labour is ready to fight the Conservatives on the economy.

Mr Carney had a close working relationship with George Osborne as chancellor, so his backing is a coup for Labour.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves making her Labour conference speech (PA)

The 58-year-old Canadian ran the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020 and now serves as the UN’s special envoy on climate action and finance.

In a speech which received several standing ovations, Rachel Reeves:

Promised a crackdown on government waste to save an estimated £4bn

Announced Labour will call an inquiry into the failings which resulted in HS2 being scrapped

Vowed Labour will fight for “every single vote” ahead of the next general election

Said Labour will protect the independence of the Bank of England, Office for Budget Responsibility and the civil service

Ms Reeves borrowed an attack line used by David Cameron ahead of the 2015 general election, telling voters they can choose between “five more years of Tory chaos and uncertainty” or “a changed Labour Party offering stability”.

Mr Cameron argued ahead of the general election he won that Britain faced a choice between “stability and strong government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband”.

Former Bank of England boss Mark Carney (PA) (PA Archive)

And, after years of attacks on institutions such as the civil service and OBR, which have been dubbed part of a “blob” by senior Tories, Labour vowed to protect their independence.

Labour will mandate that all significant tax and spending decisions are subject to independent forecasts to avoid “a repeat of the devastation Liz Truss and the Tory Party have inflicted on family finances”.

Ms Reeves announced that Labour would launch an independent expert inquiry into lessons learnt from the government’s failure to build HS2, to be led by shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh.

Attacking the Tories for allowing costs to balloon, she said: “If I were in the Treasury, I would have been on the phone to the chief executive of HS2 non-stop, demanding answers and solutions.”

She also announced a £4bn clampdown on government waste, with a target to reduce spending by half – or £1.4bn – over the next parliament. Labour will appoint a “Covid Corruption Commissioner” in the hope of recovering up to £2.6bn lost to fraud.

Mr Carney’s endorsement came after high street supremo Mary Portas introduced Ms Reeves to the stage, saying she is going to be “Britain’s first female chancellor”.

In another significant boost to the party, Ms Portas said: “This will mean politics will really start to work with business. She will be the best qualified chancellor Britain has ever had. She is an economist, she knows the numbers, she has worked at the Bank of England and had a career in finance.”

Responding to the speech, Tory chancellor Jeremy Hunt attacked Labour’s plans to borrow £28bn a year by the end of its first term in government to invest in green energy.

The plan is “a fairy-tale for the British economy with no happy ending - just higher inflation, higher mortgages, higher debt and lower growth”, he said.

Mr Hunt said: “Borrowing more doesn’t solve problems, it creates them - the worst kind of short termism when instead we should be taking long term decisions that will actually tackle inflation and unleash growth.”