Rachel Reeves claimed that Liz Truss “is still leading the Conservative Party” despite “being out of Downing Street”.

The shadow chancellor took aim at the former prime minister as she made a speech at Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday 9 October.

“I’m telling us what we already know, Liz Truss might be out of Downing Street, but she is still leading the Conservative Party,” Ms Reeves said.

She went on to say that the “one sensible thing” the Tories announced last week was a phased smoking ban, before joking that the government won’t have any cigarette packets left to write their other policies on.