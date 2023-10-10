Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keir Starmer glitterbombed by stage invader before Labour conference speech

Man shouted ‘we are in crisis - politics needs an update’ before he was dragged off stage by security

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 10 October 2023 14:47
Comments
Keir Starmer Showered In Glittered By Stage Intruder During Labour Conference Speech (Edited)

Keir Starmer’s crucial speech at the Labour Party conference got off to a troubled start after a protester stormed the stage and doused him in glitter.

The man rushed on stage of the beginning of the address in Liverpool and shouted: “We demand a people's house, we are in crisis –  politics needs an update. We are in crisis.”

The microphone on the main stage was cut before the protester could say any more. He was removed from the room by security

Following the incident, Sir Keir, who has repeatedly highlighted how he has shifted the party since Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, told the audience: “If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn’t know me. Protest or power?

Recommended

“That’s why we’ve changed our party, conference. It’s just as well it was me, because my wife’s dress is really beautiful.”

The Labour leader removed his jacket after the stunt, before beginning his speech with glitter on the shoulders of his white shirt.

Sir Keir Starmer was doused in glitter at the start of his keynote speech

(REUTERS)

The protester was removed from the conference building through a rear exit by two police officers before being placed in a police van and driven away from the site. He shouted “democracy first” as he was removed from the venue.

Sir Keir used the speech to address themes of housing and devolution, pledging Labour would bring the UK a “decade” of national renewal.

Sir Keir Starmer was doused in glitter at the start of his keynote speech

(REUTERS)

In a nod to New Labour, Sir Keir said the country had “13 years of ‘things can only get better’ versus 13 years of ‘things have only got worse’”.

“This is what we have to fight: the Tory project to kick the hope out of this country. Drain the reservoirs of our belief.”

The protester was dragged away by security

(PA)

Recommended

He told activists: “I have to warn you: our way back from this will be hard, but know this: what is broken can be repaired. What is ruined can be rebuilt. Wounds do heal. And ultimately that project – their project – will crash against the spirit of working people in this country. They are the source of my hope.”

He said “the fire of change still burns in Britain” and it “lives on inside Labour

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in