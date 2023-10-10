Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Party conference season is coming to a close and following an event plagued by Tory in-fighting for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir Starmer has made it clear his sights are set on at least two terms in power.

In his keynote speech on Tuesday the Labour leader promised a “decade of national renewal”, suggesting he wants his party to rule until the mid-2030s.

Starmer vowed to “heal” Britain after 13 years of Conservative rule - which he told the Labour Party conference in Liverpool has “ruined” the country.

Last week, not one but two former Tory prime ministers attacked the plans the Prime Minister unveiled in Manchester, ditching the northern leg of HS2 and banning young people from ever being able to buy cigarettes.

Were you more impressed by Rishi Sunak’s promise to ban smoking for future generations or shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves’ pledge to “get Britain building again?”

And do party conferences even make a difference to voters, especially so far out from the next election?

