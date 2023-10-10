✕ Close Starmer speech

Sir Keir Starmer will set his sights on at least two terms in power as he vows to “heal” Britain after 13 years of Conservative party rule “ruined” the country.

The Labour leader will promise a “decade of national renewal” during his crucial conference speech on Tuesday – suggesting he wants his party to rule until the mid-2030s.

It comes after the former Bank of England (BoE) governor said on Monday that he endorsed Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves in a major coup for the opposition.

There were gasps in the auditorium as a video showed Mr Carney’s endorsement. He described Ms Reeves as “a serious economist” who “understands the big picture” – pointing out that she started her career at the BoE.

The senior figure, governor between 2013 and 2020, added: “Crucially she understands the economics of work, of place and family. It is beyond time we put her energy and ideas into action.”