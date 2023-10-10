Labour Party conference – live: Keir Starmer to promise ‘decade of national renewal’ in key conference speech
The Labour leader will promise a ‘decade of national renewal’ during his crucial conference speech on Tuesday
Starmer speech
Sir Keir Starmer will set his sights on at least two terms in power as he vows to “heal” Britain after 13 years of Conservative party rule “ruined” the country.
The Labour leader will promise a “decade of national renewal” during his crucial conference speech on Tuesday – suggesting he wants his party to rule until the mid-2030s.
It comes after the former Bank of England (BoE) governor said on Monday that he endorsed Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves in a major coup for the opposition.
In a surprise video shown at the party’s conference after the shadow chancellor’s speech, Mr Carney praised her as a “serious economist” who was fit to oversee the nation’s finances.
There were gasps in the auditorium as a video showed Mr Carney’s endorsement. He described Ms Reeves as “a serious economist” who “understands the big picture” – pointing out that she started her career at the BoE.
The senior figure, governor between 2013 and 2020, added: “Crucially she understands the economics of work, of place and family. It is beyond time we put her energy and ideas into action.”
Rishi Sunak has condemned the “horrific violence” unleashed by Hamas on the people of Israel, insisting “terrorism will not prevail”.
The prime minister hailed Britain’s “solidarity” with the people of Israel, days after Hamas gunmen crossed the border in surprise attacks by land, sea and air.
Mr Sunak spoke movingly of the innocent teenagers gunned down “in cold blood” at a festival of peace, and of the murder of whole families. And he said the “inhuman” attacks “will not stand”, promising his support to Israeli authorities and British citizens caught up in the attacks.
Rwanda is an “authoritarian, one-party state” with a “woefully deficient” asylum system, lawyers representing migrants facing deportation to the east African nation have told the Supreme Court.
The Home Office is challenging a Court of Appeal ruling from June that the UK’s multimillion-pound deal with Rwanda over the processing of asylum claims was unlawful.
During the first of a three-day hearing over the case, Raza Husain KC, representing a number of asylum seekers, said Rwanda “imprisons, tortures and murders those it considers to be its opponents”, adding that Home Office officials had “repeatedly recorded their concerns about it”.
Labour would not immediately restore the 0.7% aid target if it wins the next election, but aim to do so “as soon as the fiscal situation allows”, Lisa Nandy has said.
The shadow international development secretary also suggested reinstating an independent Department for International Development would not be a priority for the party.
Rishi Sunak temporarily slashed the target to spend 0.7% of national income on official development assistance (ODA) to 0.5% from 2021 when he was chancellor, with the lower goal still in place due to ongoing economic pressures.
Rishi Sunak has admitted that some of the promised transport projects he said would get money from cancelling HS2 were only “illustrative” and not meant as pledges.
There has been widespread criticism of the PM’s Network North plan after it emerged that some projects already exist, while others were dropped from an initial government press release.
Since the big move to axe HS2’s northern section, first revealed by The Independent, the prime minister has repeatedly promised that “every penny” of the £36bn removed from HS2 would go to transport alternatives.
Sir Keir Starmer will set his sights on at least two terms in power as he vows to “heal” Britain after 13 years of Conservative party rule “ruined” the country.
The Labour leader will promise a “decade of national renewal” during his crucial conference speech on Tuesday – suggesting he wants his party to rule until the mid-2030s.
Despite the huge poll lead enjoyed by his party, Sir Keir is expected to acknowledge that some voters still need to a reason to back his party at the general election expected in 2024.
Rishi Sunak has condemned the “horrific violence” unleashed by Hamas on the people of Israel, insisting “terrorism will not prevail”.
The prime minister hailed Britain’s “solidarity” with the people of Israel, days after Hamas gunmen crossed the border in surprise attacks by land, sea and air.
Mr Sunak spoke movingly of the innocent teenagers gunned down “in cold blood” at a festival of peace, and of the murder of whole families. And he said the “inhuman” attacks “will not stand”, promising his support to Israeli authorities and British citizens caught up in the attacks.
Rishi Sunak has admitted that some of the promised transport projects he said would get money from cancelling HS2 were only “illustrative” and not meant as pledges.
There has been widespread criticism of the PM’s Network North plan after it emerged that some projects already exist, while others were dropped from an initial government press release.
Since the big move to axe HS2’s northern section, first revealed by The Independent, the prime minister has repeatedly promised that “every penny” of the £36bn removed from HS2 would go to transport alternatives.
