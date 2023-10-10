This is the moment a protestor storms the stage and throws glitter all over Keir Starmer during his Labour conference speech.

The man rushed on stage at the beginning of the address.

He shouts: “We demand a people’s house, we are in crisis – politics needs an update. We are in crisis.”

After being interrupted by a heckler, Mr Starmer opened his speech at Labour Party conference by saying: “If he thinks that bothers me he doesn’t know me.

“Protest not power, that is why we changed our party conference.”