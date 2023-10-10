Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From reversing the Tories’ Rwanda policy to lowering bills for those directly affected by energy and housing projects – Labour is using its annual party conference to set out exactly what it stands for ahead of the next general election.

Despite a runaway by-election victory in Scotland last week and being 17 points ahead in the opinion polls, there is still work to do for the party as the long campaign begins in earnest.

On Monday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves set out plans to “get Britain building again”, fast-tracking planning applications for battery factories, laboratories and 5G infrastructure.

She also revealed proposals for a new Covid corruption commissioner with a “hit squad” of investigators to recoup money lost in the “carnival of waste” during the pandemic.

While Labour is tipped to win the next general election, the route to Number 10 will not be a straightforward one.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer is under greater scrutiny than ever after admitting HS2’s northern leg would not be revived under a Labour government, with some natural allies urging him to be bolder on policy in order to give voters a sense of hope.

So will this conference be seen as a successful milestone for the party currently on course for an election win?

Are the policies set out by Labour this week enough to give voters the hope they need? And, more importantly, are they election-winning?

