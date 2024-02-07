Rishi Sunak makes trans jibe in front of Brianna Ghey’s mother
The prime minister made the tone deaf remarks while the mother of a murdered trans schoolgirl sat in the public gallery
Mr Sunak made the joke while Brianna Ghey’s mother was sat in the public gallery
Rishi Sunak has come under fire for making a tasteless joke about transgender women while Esther Ghey, the mother of the murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, sat in the gallery at PMQs today.
The prime minister accused the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, of u-turning on his definition of a woman.
Mr Sunak said it was “a bit rich” to hear about promises from someone who broken every single promise he was elected on”.
Sunak listed “pensions, planning, peerages”, among others, before adding that that the Labour leader had u-turned on “defining a woman, although, in fairness, that was only 99 per cent of a u-turn.”
Mr Starmer replied: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.”
Mr Starmer added that Sunak was “parading as a man of integrity when he has got absolutely no responsibility”, while shouts of shame ran up from the backbenches.
He added: “I think the role of the prime minister is to make sure that every single citizen in this country feels safe and respected, and it’s a shame the prime minister doesn’t share that”.
Despite the Labour leader’s comments - and a request from Labour MP Liz Twist to apologise - the PM has not offered an apology for his comments.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies