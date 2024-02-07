Rishi Sunak makes trans jibe in front of Brianna Ghey’s mother

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has come under fire for making a tasteless joke about transgender women while Esther Ghey, the mother of the murdered teenager Brianna Ghey, sat in the gallery at PMQs today.

The prime minister accused the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, of u-turning on his definition of a woman.

Mr Sunak said it was “a bit rich” to hear about promises from someone who broken every single promise he was elected on”.

Sunak listed “pensions, planning, peerages”, among others, before adding that that the Labour leader had u-turned on “defining a woman, although, in fairness, that was only 99 per cent of a u-turn.”

Brianna Ghey’s mother Esther Ghey sat in the gallery for PMQs today (PA Wire)

Mr Starmer replied: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.”

Mr Starmer added that Sunak was “parading as a man of integrity when he has got absolutely no responsibility”, while shouts of shame ran up from the backbenches.

He added: “I think the role of the prime minister is to make sure that every single citizen in this country feels safe and respected, and it’s a shame the prime minister doesn’t share that”.

Despite the Labour leader’s comments - and a request from Labour MP Liz Twist to apologise - the PM has not offered an apology for his comments.