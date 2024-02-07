When prime ministers lose general elections there is often, looking back, a moment that defined when public opinion turned against them. When, for example, a chance exchange involving a member of the public shows them in their true light.

It happened to Gordon Brown in 2010 when he was recorded by a live microphone calling Gillian Duffy, a Labour voter he met on an election walkabout, a “bigoted woman”. Brown duly led Labour to defeat after 13 years in power.

Today may have been Rishi Sunak’s “Gillian Duffy” moment. Making a crass jibe at Keir Starmer about “defining a woman” on the day that Esther Ghey, the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey, visited the Commons was Sunak at his most unempathetic.