Your view

Was this Rishi Sunak’s ‘Gordon Brown moment’?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 20 January 2024 15:02
Rishi Sunak’s conversation with a former NHS worker in Winchester will surely go down in history as his ‘Gordon Brown moment’

Rishi Sunak’s conversation with a former NHS worker in Winchester will surely go down in history as his “Gordon Brown moment”. The former PM called a woman “bigoted” in a conversation about immigration and the economy. Sunak has been filmed laughing as he was challenged by a woman over the state of the NHS.

It illustrates the fact that many of those who govern us are millionaires or multimillionaires. One wonders how many of them use, or have any real interest in in the health service, or indeed state schools?

The sooner we remove these super-rich politicos from office the better for our beleaguered nation.

