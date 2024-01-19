Sunak laughs off mother pleading with him to fix NHS waiting lists for her daughter

Rishi Sunak laughed as a disgruntled voter in Winchester pleaded with him to fix lengthy NHS waiting lists for treatment.

The woman told the prime minister "you could make it all go back to how it used to be" before the prime minister appeared to chuckle nervously in an exchange caught on camera by Sky News.

"If we had a problem, you could go to the hospital. My daughter spent seven hours waiting," she added.

Figures suggest that some 6.39 million patients across England were waiting for routine hospital treatment in November, down slightly from 6.44 million in October.