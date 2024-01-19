You’re wrong, Rishi – Labour does have a plan to stop the boats. This is it…

After seeing off the right-wing revolt over his Rwanda scheme, Rishi Sunak claimed tht the Labour opposition has “no plan” to stop the boats.

He is wrong. Labour has a credible plan – but doesn’t really want to talk about it.

After a below-the-radar diplomatic offensive with EU leaders by Keir Starmer and shadow ministers, there is growing confidence inside Labour that a Starmer government could secure a returns agreement with the EU to allow migrants crossing the Channel to be sent back to France.