Rishi Sunak has been branded “an absolute disgrace” after making a jibe about transgender people on the day Brianna Ghey’s mother visited parliament.

Esther Ghey was due to appear in the public gallery to watch PMQs just days after two teenagers were jailed for life for murdering Brianna in a “frenzied” knife attack.

In an ill-tempered exchange, the prime minister made a joke as he accused Labour leader Keir Starmer of U-turning on his definition of a woman.

He said it was “a bit rich” to hear about promises from someone who had broken every single promise he was elected on.

Mr Sunak listed “pensions, planning, peerages”, among others, before adding that that the Labour leader had u-turned on “defining a woman, although, in fairness, that was only 99 per cent of a U-turn.”

Mr Starmer replied: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.”

Jess Phillips, the Labour Birmingham Yardley, branded Mr Sunak an “absolute disgrace” over the comments, adding that he was a “deplorable man with no heart, no sense, no clue. The sooner we are rid the better.”