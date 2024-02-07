Rishi Sunak LIVE: PM faces backlash after trans ‘joke’ in front of Brianna Ghey’s mother at PMQs
Prime minister is branded ‘an absolute disgrace’ after making a jibe at ill-tempered session of Prime Minister’s Questions
Rishi Sunak has been branded “an absolute disgrace” after making a jibe about transgender people on the day Brianna Ghey’s mother visited parliament.
Esther Ghey was due to appear in the public gallery to watch PMQs just days after two teenagers were jailed for life for murdering Brianna in a “frenzied” knife attack.
In an ill-tempered exchange, the prime minister made a joke as he accused Labour leader Keir Starmer of U-turning on his definition of a woman.
He said it was “a bit rich” to hear about promises from someone who had broken every single promise he was elected on.
Mr Sunak listed “pensions, planning, peerages”, among others, before adding that that the Labour leader had u-turned on “defining a woman, although, in fairness, that was only 99 per cent of a U-turn.”
Mr Starmer replied: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.”
Jess Phillips, the Labour Birmingham Yardley, branded Mr Sunak an “absolute disgrace” over the comments, adding that he was a “deplorable man with no heart, no sense, no clue. The sooner we are rid the better.”
Watch: Sunak makes trans jibe at PMQs
Sunak branded an ‘absolute disgrace'
Senior Labour MP Jess Phillips has branded Rishi Sunak an “absolute disgrace” for making a jibe about trans people at PMQs.
She went on to describe the PM as a “deplorable man with no heart, no sense, no clue.”
“The sooner we are rid the better,” she added.
Sunak jibe came days before anniversary of Brianna’s death
Rishi Sunak’s joke about trans people came just days before the first anniversary of Brianna’s murder.
The 16-year-old was lured to Culcheth Linear Park, Warrington on 11 February last year and stabbed repeatedly by Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, who were jailed for life last week after being found guilty of murder.
Jenkinson was sentenced to a minimum term of 22 years imprisonment while Ratcliffe got a minimum term of 20 years imprisonment.
In full: Rishi Sunak makes trans jibe in front of Brianna Ghey’s mother
The tone deaf remarks were in reference to Mr Starmer’s previous comments that “99.9 per cent of women do not have penises,” a comment that itself drew criticism.
Mr Starmer replied: “Of all the weeks to say that, when Brianna’s mother is in this chamber. Shame.”
The Labour leader added that the PM was “parading as a man of integrity when he has got absolutely no responsibility”, while shouts of shame ran up from the backbenches.
Full report:
Rishi Sunak makes trans jibe in front of Brianna Ghey’s mother
The prime minister made the tone deaf remarks while the mother of a murdered trans schoolgirl sat in the public gallery
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Rishi Sunak is facing a backlash after making a joke about trans people at PMQs.
We’ll bring you all the latest updates on this story and others from Westminster and elsewhere throughout the afternoon.
