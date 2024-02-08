Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Rishi Sunak’s Commons ‘joke’ will make life even more dangerous for trans people like me

Trans journalist Jess O’Thomson explains why the prime minister’s widely condemned remark has added to an atmosphere that puts trans lives like Brianna Ghey’s in jeopardy

Thursday 08 February 2024 15:42
Comments
<p>Sunak’s remark has since generated considerable backlash, notably because Esther Ghey, mother of the murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey, was moments away from entering the public gallery</p>

Sunak’s remark has since generated considerable backlash, notably because Esther Ghey, mother of the murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey, was moments away from entering the public gallery

(Reuters)

On Wednesday, during Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak made a joke at the expense of the trans community about Keir Starmer’s definition of a woman.

The remark – about how Starmer has recently performed “99 per cent of a U-turn” over what he believed to be the definition of a woman, a reference to the leader of the opposition’s interview last year in which he said “99.9 per cent of women do not have a penis” – has since generated considerable backlash, not least because Esther Ghey, mother to murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey, was moments away from entering the House of Commons’ public gallery.

Last week, the two teenagers responsible for the murder of Brianna were sentenced to life imprisonment. I attended and reported on their trial and sentencing, and was, to my knowledge, the only trans journalist present.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in